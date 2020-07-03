Kanye West's latest music video was directed by artist Arthur Jafa

This article was published in collaboration with Artsy, the global platform for discovering and collecting art. The original article can be viewed here.

Artist Arthur Jafa created the artwork and directed the music video for Kanye West's latest song, "Wash Us in the Blood." The song will appear on West's upcoming album, "God & # 39; s Country", and was released as part of a larger release of upcoming projects called #WESTDAYEVER.

This collaboration comes just days after 13 international art institutions wrapped up a 48-hour online broadcast of the critically acclaimed Jafa film Love is the Message, The Message is Death (2016), which is set in West's song, "Ultralight Beam".

Similar to "Love is the message, The message is death", the video "Wash in the blood" is a montage of original and historical material. The music video features images of altercations between black people and police officers, as well as clips of a woman singing in front of a choir and images from a video game.

A still image from the music video "Wash Us In the Blood" Credit: Def jam

This marks West's first song release since he released his album Jesus Is King last year (an accompanying IMAX movie was shot at artist James Turrell's Roden Crater complex, to which West donated $ 10 million). In recent years, the artist has been known to make controversial comments on topics like Donald Trump and slavery.

Last year, Jafa's "Love is the Message, The Message is Death" topped the list of the most important works of art from the 2010s in an ARTnews poll. He also won first prize at the Venice Biennale.

Artist Arthur Jafa Credit: Roman Vondrous / CTK via AP

Jafa worked as director of photography for Julie Dash's critically acclaimed 1991 film "Daughters of the Dust," which garnered her the Best Cinematography award at the Sundance Film Festival. He has also previously directed music videos for world famous musicians such as Solange and Jay Z.