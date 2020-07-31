Kanye West's mental health battle is a wake-up call for empathy

The rapper / designer / provocateur may have garnered as much criticism throughout his career as fans. But West's mental health, about which he has been opened, must be viewed with sensitivity.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," he wrote in a note posted to his Instagram stories. "I have never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to their health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it due to stigma and misconceptions about Mental health ".

As for the show of everything, we've been here before with Ye. But she is not the only celebrity to have faced such challenges in the fish tank that is the entertainment industry:

Lewis admitted knowing very well how it feels to live with bipolar disorder in the public eye.

She was first diagnosed in the 1990s and wrote about her struggles with mental illness in her memoir, "The Mother of Black Hollywood."

Lewis cried with concern for West at the time.

"Part of the disorder is not wanting to tame the mania," he told me. "High is very high and it feels great, but it's dangerous. It's very dangerous."

She and I discussed the need to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness, especially in the black community.

"I can't say enough how dangerous this disease is," said Lewis. "And it's a disease. People need to start treating it like a disease like cancer, not something to point out and laugh about."

Britney Spears: West has been treated as a joke by many. Like another celebrity whose mental health has made headlines.

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears chimed in last week after singer Halsey posted a series of tweets about mental illness.

"There are no jokes at the moment. I have dedicated my career to offering education and knowledge about bipolar disorder and I am very disturbed by what I am seeing," Halsey wrote. "Putting personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode is not a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

Jamie Lynn Spears offered her perspective.

"If you are dealing with mental illness or caring for someone with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation in privacy for the person and family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how the public may seem, and as a public we must learn to do the same, "Spears reportedly wrote on Instagram in a post that has since been removed.

He then defended his older sister after a commentator implored him to "clarify assumptions" about Britney Spears' state of mind.

"I would never speak just to clarify things to the public, when the person to whom he belongs does not want that to happen," Spears wrote. "I prefer to take all the hate, (to) talk about someone else's personal issue, which they want to keep private."

Britney Spears has been subjected to tabloid press about her health since 2007, when she was hospitalized for mental health treatment and her father was given conservatorship over her affairs.

The #FreeBritney hashtag gained the strength of those who want the guardianship to end.

Spears posted to Instagram last year to let her followers know: "Everything is fine."

Still, the #FreeBritney campaign has continued, and this month escalated due to a pending legal matter regarding conservatorship, as the public tore his health apart.

Tamar Braxton: As was the case when Braxton, who stars in the reality series "Braxton Family Values," was hospitalized last week.

"This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles, including her battle with depression," Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso said in a statement to People.

"Tamar is currently receiving the best medical care available to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout treatment," he continued in the statement. "Mental health is a common problem that affects 1 in 5 Americans."

During this time of the pandemic, those numbers could increase with many of us stressed, anxious, and worried about the future.

Those in the public eye who face mental health issues should evoke our empathy and serve as a reminder to seek help if needed.

CNN has reached out to representatives of the three celebrities for comment, but has yet to receive responses.

Read here for some of the best ways to take care of your mental health during the Covid crisis.

For your weekend

Three things to look at:

Speaking of mental health, "The Weight of Gold" refers to that in relation to Olympic athletes.

The HBO Sports documentary features interviews with some of the elite, including Michael Phelps, Sasha Cohen, Gracie Gold, and Bode Miller, who discuss the anxiety and depression that being a successful and decorated athlete can bring.

"The Weight of Gold" debuted on HBO Max on Wednesday. (HBO is owned by the parent company of CNN)

During these difficult times, sometimes the world just needs a little more Oprah Winfrey.

Your new Apple TV + The show "The Oprah Conversation" opens today and, according to a press release on the show, will host it while leading "timely and intimate discussions with leading newsmakers, opinion leaders and masters of their trade."

The first episode appears to be intense, with Winfrey speaking (remotely) with Ibram X. Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon's professor of humanities at Boston University, who will speak to white readers as they seek to confront their own racist beliefs and become anti-racist.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is blessing us with a new visual album.

"Black Is King" is slated to release on Disney + Friday and is based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," the soundtrack he selected for the remake of Disney's "The Lion King," which he also starred in. .

Honestly, is there anything this woman can't do?

Two things to listen to:

Isn't it ironic that, as some of us long for the 90s, Alanis Morissette has a new album?

Twenty-five years after the release of "Jagged Little Pill," Morissette will release her ninth studio album, "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," on Friday.

It looks like we can prepare for an introspective vintage Morissette.

"I love anger," he told Rolling Stone earlier this month. "It moves worlds. It helps me set limits and change things."

Another pillar from the 90s, Brandy, will also release a new album on Friday.

Her highly anticipated seventh solo studio album, "B7," includes collaborations with Chance the Rapper, singer Daniel Caesar, and Brandy's own teenage daughter, Sy & # 39; rai.

One thing to talk about:

Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday. The show will take place virtually in September due to the pandemic, so unfortunately we won't have a chance to redo "When Brad Met Jen" like the last award season when ex-spouses Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were nominated in Multiple events

The couple has been divorced for 15 years, but that has not stopped people from being fascinated by them.

Something to enjoy

You know you are officially old when a boy from a Spice Girl is getting married!

Brooklyn Beckham, the 21-year-old son of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and his superstar, soccer player David Beckham, recently asked the question of his 25-year-old actress girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.

Now the couple They are sharing some of the intimate photos of their engagement on social media.

"I can't imagine a life without you, honey, you make me feel so special and you make me laugh all the time. X I will always take care of you and always support you," Beckham wrote in the caption.

For the record, her father and mother were 24 and 25 years old, respectively, when they married. (What are the chances, do you think, of Mrs. Beckham designing the wedding dress for her future daughter-in-law?)

