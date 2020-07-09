Kanye West's Planned Parenthood Fight Revives Gap Between Pro-Abortion Movement And Black Evangelicals

Kanye West's recent bombing interview with Forbes magazine, in which he announced a presidential nomination, turned his back on President Trump and criticized Joe Biden; It also rekindled an old debate about the controversial roots of the abortion industry in the black community.

KANYE WEST NO LONGER SUPPORTS TRUMPET

West appeared to contain nothing in the interview and, at one point, pointed to Planned Parenthood, which he said was "placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's job." The comment was a clear reference to Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, whose support for eugenics and racially charged statements in a 1939 letter remain a source of pain for many in the black community.

"How are we going to raise a race of human thoroughbreds unless we follow the same plan?" Sanger wrote in 1924. "We must make this country a kindergarten rather than a messy field full of human weeds."

Eugenics is a long-discredited belief that humans can be bred for superiority by excluding those considered inferior. Nazi Germany used the theory to justify its treatment of the Jews, the disabled, and other minority groups.

Rebecca Tuhus Dubrow, author, wrote in The Nation in 2007: "It is harder to dismiss criticism of black feminists like Angela Davis, who points out that the long-standing alienation of minority women from dominant white feminism has roots in the Sanger association. with eugenics. "

In the 1939 letter, Sanger described her plan to encourage black religious leaders to help her counter suspicions as she expanded her clinics south.

"We do not want the word to spread that we want to exterminate the black population, and the minister is the man who can clarify that idea if it ever occurs to one of its most rebellious members," he wrote.

But in the same letter, Sanger urged his correspondent to support hiring black doctors to work at the clinics he was trying to open in the rural south.

High-profile black Republicans have long criticized Planned Parenthood, including Ben Carson, the United States Secretary for Housing and Urban Development; Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate; and Allen West, the retired Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army and House representative. West himself said in the Forbes interview that he would run as a Republican if it wasn't for Trump.

Arizona Rep. Walt Blackman, a Republican, recently wrote an op-ed titled "Abortion: The Overlooked Tragedy for Black Americans." He pointed to recent statistics and said it's "Harmful to all African Americans if we continue to let society look the other way when it comes to the devastation that political policies like abortion cause in the black community."

Although most Democrats support abortion rights, Louisiana State Senator Katrina Jackson, a Democrat, has become an advocate against abortion. She called the procedure a "modern genocide," according to the Defender.

“We will never stop; It is so important, "he reportedly said at this year's March for Life in Washington." It is the most important thing we could fight for in our lives. "

An estimated 61.6 million abortions have been performed in the US since the landmark Roe v. Decision. Wade of 1973, with nearly 20 million abortions of unborn black babies. The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, reported that black women accounted for 28 percent of the country's abortions in 2014, despite blacks accounting for approximately 13 percent of the country's population. Blackman, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote that black women in 2011 had the highest proportion of any group in the country with 474 abortions per 1,000 live births.

Planned Parenthood has had some recent controversies related to race. Her Greater New York chief executive Laura McQuade quit her job last month after complaints about her alleged mistreatment of black staff members, the New York Times reported.

Hundreds of current and former employees, as well as other supporters, signed an open letter criticizing Sanger, the founder, as "racist" and arguing that the nonprofit organization suffered from "institutional racism".

Planned Parenthood named Alexis McGill Johnson its president and CEO in late June. Previously, she had been the acting president of the organization. According to Daily Beast, she is the organization's second black president.

"Seventy-seven percent of Americans believe Roe should be the law of the country, but a vocal minority controls the levers of power," he told Bustle in June. "Planned Parenthood is first and foremost a healthcare provider, but we also have to defend the healthcare that we provide."

Associated Press contributed to this report.