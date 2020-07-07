Kanye West's Presidential Exaggeration Gets Support From Super Bowl Champion

Kanye West's claim that he plans to run for president in 2020 was supported by a Super Bowl champion over the weekend.

Former defensive back Darrelle Revis was among those who appeared to endorse West's idea of ​​challenging President Trump and presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the White House in November.

"Kanye has my vote," Revis tweeted.

It was unclear if Revis was trolling or stirring the pot with his tweet. Fans of the former New York Jets, the New England Patriots and the cornerback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't seem too happy with him for the plan to support the "Late Record" star.

It is not the first time West has said he will run for president. He said in 2019, during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, that he planned to perform in 2024.

"When I run for president in 2024, we're definitely going to … what is everyone laughing at?" he said at the time. "When I ran for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs that I'm actually going to walk."

West added: "What I'm saying is that when you read the headlines, 'Kanye is crazy', this and that, this and that, it's like one in three African-Americans is in jail and all the celebrities are in jail. also because they can't say anything [sic]! They have no opinion! They are so scared! "

According to multiple reports, West has not officially filed the proper submissions with the Federal Election Commission to run for the White House.

