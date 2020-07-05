Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian & # 39; has supported & # 39; husband's presidential aspirations: report

Kanye West has a follower on his wife Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, West, 43, announced on Twitter his intention to run for president, apparently in the upcoming 2020 election.

"Now we must deliver on America's promise by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he said online. "I am running for President of the United States! # 2020VISION."

While Elon Musk offered support on Twitter, rapper "Power" has a fan even closer to home in Kardashian, 39.

"Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and supported him," a source told Us Weekly. "Kanye is passionate about the arts and education and wants to support in any way he can."

Now a hopeful first lady, the media personality shared her husband's announcement on Twitter, adding an American flag emoji.

BBC reports that West has not yet registered his name with the Federal Election Commission, the closest name to his being from 2015 when a "Kanye Deez Nutz West" ran under the Green Party with the address "1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus". they seemed not to have raised money.

It was unclear if West has a campaign staff as of this moment.

This is not the first time West has said he will run for president. He stated in 2019, during his appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, that he planned to perform in 2024.

"When I run for president in 2024, we're definitely going to … what is everyone laughing at?" he said at the time. "When I ran for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs that I'm actually going to walk."

West added: "What I'm saying is that when you read the headlines, 'Kanye is crazy', this and that, this and that, it's like one in three African-Americans is in jail and all the celebrities are in jail. also because they can't say anything (sic)! They have no opinion! They are so scared! "

Fox News' Nick Givas and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.