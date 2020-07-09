Kanye's anti-vax stance is a risk for Gap

By
Zaheer
-
0
7



The deal was seen as the kind of creative and financial boost that Gap (GPS) need right now. The problem? West is as forthright as ever, which could draw unwanted attention to the brand.
In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is skeptical of possible coronavirus vaccines, among other things. "So many of our children are being vaccinated and paralyzed," he said. "So when they say we're going to fix Covid with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast."
Brand consultants said the comments could pose a risk to Gap. Sentiments against vaccines in particular could irritate customers as the virus, which has killed more than 130,000 Americans, continues to spread. Gap and Yeezy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gap "may not want to have" that position associated with its brand, said Andrew Gilman, CEO and founder of public relations firm CommCore Consulting Group. Right now, "almost everything you say can cause some damage to your image and your brand," he said.

The risk is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Since the deal with Yeezy was announced, West has also said he plans to run for president.

"It can be dangerous for brands to align with very outspoken celebrities," Jeetendr Sehdev, author of The Kim Kardashian Principle, told CNN Business in an email.

However, he noted that Any attention to West's comments could be positive.

"What is essential for Gap right now is that they inject with a strong point of view and people are paying attention to the brand again," said Sehdev. "Gap knows that it cannot play it safe and has this great risk that translates into a great reward."

In April, the company warned in a regulatory filing that it is burning through cash.

The Yeezy deal could earn the retailer up to $ 1 billion in additional sales for fiscal year 2025, Susan Anderson, an analyst at B. Riley FBR, wrote in a recent note. Customers interested in street wear, which includes stylish sweatshirts and casual looks, could start entering Gap stores for the first time to buy Yeezy products, he explained.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here