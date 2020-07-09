Kanye's anti-vax stance is a risk for Gap

Gap "may not want to have" that position associated with its brand, said Andrew Gilman, CEO and founder of public relations firm CommCore Consulting Group. Right now, "almost everything you say can cause some damage to your image and your brand," he said.
"It can be dangerous for brands to align with very outspoken celebrities," Jeetendr Sehdev, author of The Kim Kardashian Principle, told CNN Business in an email.
However, he noted that Any attention to West's comments could be positive.
"What is essential for Gap right now is that they inject with a strong point of view and people are paying attention to the brand again," said Sehdev. "Gap knows that it cannot play it safe and has this great risk that translates into a great reward."
The Yeezy deal could earn the retailer up to $ 1 billion in additional sales for fiscal year 2025, Susan Anderson, an analyst at B. Riley FBR, wrote in a recent note. Customers interested in street wear, which includes stylish sweatshirts and casual looks, could start entering Gap stores for the first time to buy Yeezy products, he explained.