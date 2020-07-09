Kanye's anti-vax stance is a risk for Gap







The deal was seen as the kind of creative and financial boost that Gap ( GPS ) need right now. The problem? West is as forthright as ever, which could draw unwanted attention to the brand.

In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is skeptical of possible coronavirus vaccines, among other things. "So many of our children are being vaccinated and paralyzed," he said. "So when they say we're going to fix Covid with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast."

Brand consultants said the comments could pose a risk to Gap. Sentiments against vaccines in particular could irritate customers as the virus, which has killed more than 130,000 Americans, continues to spread. Gap and Yeezy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gap "may not want to have" that position associated with its brand, said Andrew Gilman, CEO and founder of public relations firm CommCore Consulting Group. Right now, "almost everything you say can cause some damage to your image and your brand," he said.