Kara Lawson excited about the opportunity to train at Duke

Kara Lawson has always wanted to train at Duke, a fact that the university coach had not shared with many people.

Once the job opened earlier this month, the Boston Celtics assistant seized the opportunity.

“I knew that if it ever opened it would try to put my best foot forward and try to secure the position. That's what I thought of the institution and the job, "Lawson said in an introductory call from Zoom on Monday." I had no idea what would happen a year after going to Boston. It wasn't in the plans, so to speak. "

Lawson said her mother, Mary, had wanted her to attend Duke as a student, but ended up choosing Tennessee and having an illustrious career as a player for the Lady Vols under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt.

"Mom was the one who wanted me to go to Duke," Lawson said. "Dad wanted me to go to Stanford. I chose Tennessee. "

Lawson noted that his mother was on Zoom's call and was wearing Duke blue.

The 39-year-old coach said he knows Summitt would be excited for her.

“I knew that one of my goals was to become a coach. I wanted to become a coach and learn from the best and that led me to Knoxville, ”said Lawson. "She would be very excited. I don't know if she would wear blue. "

Lawson appeared in three final Fours in Tennessee and then played in the WNBA from 2003 to 2015, winning the 2005 championship with Sacramento. She was also part of the US Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008. She also worked as a television commentator for the NBA and college basketball games before the Celtics hired her in June 2019. .

"It's been an emotional three days, it's been tough," said Lawson, who is in the NBA bubble in Orlando. "I think it's the relationships that make basketball special. I have built many deep relationships with these guys. Any coach who leaves a place and goes to another place knows that feeling. It's hard to go. "

Lawson inherits a Duke program that has not won a league title since ACC added national powers Notre Dame (2013) and Louisville (2014) to what was already a high-level conference. He replaces Joanne P. McCallie, who led Duke to at least part of the regular season title four times and three ACC Tournament titles, while also making 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including four consecutive trips to the 2010 Elite Eight. -13.

But the Blue Devils have failed to finish in the top three of the league's regular season career in four of the past seven years since the most recent wave of league expansion.

Lawson knows that one of his first tasks will be to hire assistants. What you are looking for is simple: experience.

She has already contacted many of Duke's students, some of whom were former teammates or her opponents in the WNBA.

"The legacy on that show that I know she wants to maintain and create her own journey and energy," said Sparks guard Chelsea Gray, who starred in Duke from 2010 to 14.

"He's a great basketball mind. They did an excellent job picking Kara. … I'm excited for the next chapter on Duke and picked a great person to guide them on that journey."

Duke is the second program of the Atlantic Coast Conference this offseason to hire a black coach. Notre Dame hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey, a former Fighting Irish player and assistant, to replace Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw in April.

"I'm excited for all those women with their opportunities," said Lawson. “Yesterday I spoke to Niele, Dawn (Staley) this morning, Tina Thompson via text message. People I've known for a long time. "