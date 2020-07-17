Kardashian-Jenner sisters channel Spice Girls in new photo, former British pop group responds

Kim Kardashian shared a photo Thursday with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as they all wore various outfits and wigs.

"Spice Girls," captioned the photo taken from Khloe's 36th birthday party.

It's unclear if the Kardashian-Jenner sisters intended to emulate the popular British girl group of the 90s, but Kim, 39, seemed to look like Geri Horner's Ginger Spice with red hair. The rest of the sisters also seemed to share similarities with other members of the old group, as Kourtney, 41, shook a completely black outfit as Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, used to do.

Kylie's bright pink hair gave her similarities to Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, while Kendall and Khloe were named Sporty Spice by Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, respectively.

"What spice girl are we?" Tell me, "Khloe asked in the comment section.

She added, "You are clearly Ginger," referring to Kim.

The real-life Spice Girls found out about the image circulating on social media and chimed in with their own reactions.

Horner, 47, agreed with the resemblance and republished Kim's photo on her Instagram story. "Hello Ginger!" He wrote.

Beckham, 46, republished the image on his Instagram story and asked the SKIMS founder: "What is Posh?"

Bunton, 44, did the same and asked, "What spice girl are you?"

In 2015, Kim revealed that she dressed as Posh Spice in high school for a talent show.

"I am so thankful that my friends and I were the Spice Girls for our high school talent show!" she captioned the photo like her entire girl group.

The KKW beauty mogul added: "The Spice Girls helped me a lot!"