Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested and charged in stabbing incident

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department answered a call Tuesday around 10 p.m. in San Clemente

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested without incident and the injured neighbor was transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff's department. Authorities say the neighbor sustained multiple life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Abdul-Jabbar was booked in the assault on a deadly weapon charge Wednesday and released on $ 25,000 bail.

A representative for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar confirmed his son's arrest and said he would receive a statement. CNN was unable to contact Adam Abdul-Jabbar's legal adviser.