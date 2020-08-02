Karen Bass renounces her praise for Fidel Castro

Joe Biden vice president candidate Karen Bass on Sunday withdrew comments praising late Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro in 2016, insisting that she did not know he was despised by his own people.

"I absolutely would not have made that statement," Bass told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday" when he put pressure on the Californian lawmaker.

"Lesson learned, I wouldn't do that again, for sure," he continued, telling Wallace that he now understood that Castro's leadership was a "brutal regime."

In a 2016 statement after Castro's death, Bass suggested that "the death of the Commander-in-Chief is a great loss to the people of Cuba."

The president of the Black Caucus of Congress has faced increased scrutiny over controversial remarks made in the past few weeks after her name emerged as one of the top contenders to join the ticket of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Bass, a five-term congresswoman representing Los Angeles, was asked by Biden to undergo the arduous investigative process last month.

The 66-year-old woman was also found in the hot water earlier this week after a video emerged of her praise of the Church of Scientology and its controversial founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Bass released a statement Saturday insisting he did not know at the time of the widespread allegations of abuse in the church.

"Ten years ago, I attended the opening of a new building in my district and talked about what I think we all believe: respect for the views of others, treat everyone with respect, and fight oppression wherever that we find her. " she said.

Since then, stories published first-hand in books, interviews, and documentaries have exposed this group. Everyone is aware of the allegations against Scientology. ”