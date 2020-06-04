Karen Gillan: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Marvel And Doctor Who Star

Karen Gillan's hair was donated to Star Wars

Talking about Karen Gillan's hair, or the lack of it, when the actress shaved her head to play Nebula in 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy, Gillan's striking red braids entered a curious new destination. More specifically, it went to a galaxy far, far away. In fact, Gillan claimed in an Collider interview to promote his horror movie, 2013 Oculus, that she donated her shaved mane to the hair and makeup team of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, another Disney production. It was unclear where the hair went in that mass production, but it was eventually used to bring the highly popular science fiction movie to life. While the hair is no longer attached to Gillan's scalp, it is still alive within this increasingly expansive science-fantasy franchise. So the next time you see J.J. Abrams space adventure movie make sure to keep an eye out for Gillan's locks! They are there somewhere!