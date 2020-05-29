Karen Gillan and Awkwafina to team up for hit action comedy Shelly

As Hollywood tries to reboot in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, new scripts and ideas are circulating behind closed doors and computer screens. One of these packages involves a new JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL reunion starring Karen Gillan and Awkwafina, who are now joined by SHELLY, an action-comedy script by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm that features Jude Weng (FINDING OHANA) in the director's chair.

According to Deadline, the story takes place a decade after an embarrassing graduation prank drove Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and hardened her heart so much that she became an icy killer. Revenge threatens to be sweet when he learns that his next target is his former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the killer meets the cool people, protecting her old nemesis against another team hired to kill them both. The tone is Bad Girls Satisfies Barry.

In recent years, both GIllan and Awkwafina have presented outstanding performances for any number of projects. While Gillan's most famous claim to fame is the role of Nebula for Marvel & # 39; s Cinematic Universe, she also owns her role as Ruby Roundhouse for the Sony reboot. Jumanji franchise. Oh, and don't even make me talk about her turn as Amy Pond for the BBC DOCTOR WHO. My heart still skips a beat every time I think of that character. As for Awkwafina, the CRAZY RICH ASIANS and the OCEAN & # 39; S 8 actress recently tore down the house while directing Lulu Wang's beloved indie, THE WELCOME. Both women have stars who are clearly on the rise, and the idea of ​​joining forces for a hit comedy has this movie lover very interested.

As for Jude Weng, the smart filmmaker has directed episodes of series like The Good Place, Young Sheldon, iZombie, fresh off the ship and Blackish. Meanwhile, his feature film FINDING OHANA is currently in post-production, which tells the story of two Brooklyn brothers (Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono) whose summer in a rural Oahu town takes an exciting turn when a newspaper pointing to lost treasures makes long them on an adventure, leading them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

We will make sure to bring you more news about SHELLY from Weng as the project unfolds. Meanwhile, why not give JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL another watch and witness Gillan and Awkwafina in action?