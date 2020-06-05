Karl Rove calls Biden for this "real, real mistake" in response to George Floyd's death

Former White House deputy chief of staff and Fox News contributor Karl Rove said "HannityThursday that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "cushioned him badly" by responding to the death of George Floyd.

"It was really interesting because there were literally, like, two lines where he talked about the violence perpetrated in these protests," said Rove. "And part of his speech was devoted to talking about George Floyd.

"But four minutes after the speech, at a time when the American people wanted to hear partisan politics, Joe Biden began attacking the president."

FEEDBACK GROWS DUE TO THE USE OF FORCE AGAINST PROTESTORS BEFORE TRUMP WALKED TO THE NEAREST DC CHURCH

Biden on Tuesday called the protests over Floyd's death "a wake-up call for our nation" and vowed to reverse "systemic racism with the concrete changes that had been expected so long ago."

The former vice president also criticized President Trump for being "more interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care" and accused that the president "is part of the problem and accelerates it."

"He said the president is interested in power, not principles," said Rove. "That he's worried not about all of us, but about his donors, that he's trying to calm our voices and whatnot. And I thought it was a real, real mistake."

"He could have been above him as the president tried to do it on Saturday, he continued." But Biden held it back, I think. "

Trump commented on Floyd's death and the violence perpetrated by rioters and looters on Saturday while in Florida attending the launch of a manned SpaceX rocket carrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

"That was a great set of comments," said Rove. "The problem was that it was Saturday afternoon and no one saw him. So I wish, I wish he would give that speech again during prime time."

Paul Steinhauser and Madeleine Rivera of Fox News contributed to this report.