Karol Markowicz: Do you remember COVID-19? Businesses still can't open as massive crowds gather

In the wake of protests in New York about George Floyd & # 39; s deathNew York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said Thursday that business owners in the Big Apple are baffled by the fact that many of them still can't reopen while giant crowds can gather across the city.

"They wonder if they can be safe. Why can't we? Why can't they open our businesses with the right guidelines, with the proper sanitation and the rest, and move on? They don't understand why they can't do that." Markowicz said "Fox and friends. "

"We have been told for months that we are killing Grandma if we don't take these precautions and now these precautions are out of the window because the cause is just."

Markowicz bent over a opinion piece she wrote for the New York Post, urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to allow businesses to reopen.

"Few business owners I spoke to would let me use their name or their business name. Several told me they are afraid of retaliation from a government that is in full control of their destiny. They feel they criticize any part of the reopening plan can cause them to target closure when they can open. "

Markowicz criticized the government's double standard for protesters and business owners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It really exposes the fact that this is a health emergency or it is not. If it is not, we must reopen and move forward and our politicians must do it," said Markowicz.