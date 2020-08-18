Kasich: Biden can bring us together to find a better way

By
admin
-
0
52
kasich:-biden-can-bring-us-together-to-find-a-better-way

During his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, says President Trump has lead America down the path of division which is why he’s supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Watch more convention videos here.

Source: CNN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here