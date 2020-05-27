Kat Dennings shows details about a WandaVision action scene

We are still a long way from Marvel Studios. " WandaVision, which will debut in December for the time being, but that hasn't stopped the cast from dropping some juicy tidbits on the mysterious production. In this case, Kat Dennings, who will reprise her role as Darcy Lewis, the last scene of 2013 Thor: The Dark World – In the Disney + series, he revealed information about an action scene involving his character. You can see the full interview in the following player.

"There was a scene where I was running through a field and I got to the night shoot and there was no trick on the call sheet." Dennings explained on the Whitney Cummings podcast "In the Good For You".

It is true that there is not much there. However, the folks at ComicBookMovie.com connect their statement to set photos that reveal a field full of S.W.O.R.D. vehicles and a makeshift base. Therefore, the fact that Darcy is running could reveal something great about that particular piece. Or maybe Darcy just likes to run.

Set in the 1950s, WandaVision It will follow the story of the superhero characters of Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super powerful beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems.

It has also been confirmed through previously released photos that the series will feature the Sensitive Global Response and Observation Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. dealing with outside threats that endanger world security. However, it is still unclear whether the prominent S.W.O.R.D. members like S.W.O.R.D. Leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not, but this would definitely mark the department's live debut and Marvel's first ownership of the Fox-Disney merger to be integrated into Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series will also see Kat Dennings return to the MCU, reprising her role as Darcy Lewis, who she last played in 2013. Thor: The Dark World along with Randall Park returning as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the wasp. It will also introduce MCU newcomers Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris as the adult version of Monica Rambeau, a character who first appeared in the past year. Captain marvel.

Jac SchaefferCaptain marvel) serving as producer, showrunner, and lead writer for the series. Matt Shakman is directing the series.