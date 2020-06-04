Kat Timpf: Biden on Criminal Justice: Good speech this week, but what about your decades-long record?

On Tuesday Joe Biden gave a speech on the death of George Floyd that led many to sing their praises. But he couldn't stop thinking about his record.

In fairness, I can admit that Biden did say many of the right things He was right, for example, in condemning "systemic racism" and calling for "real police reform".

However, what I cannot understand is how he could have done it without once recognizing the role he himself had played in doing criminal justice system something that so desperately make You need to reform first, and how a few simple words seem, in a surprising number of minds, to practically erase your story on these issues.

The fact is, Joe Biden has a terrible record in criminal justice. For example, Biden helped draft the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994: the very law That played a major role in contributing to the mass incarceration (which, incidentally, had a disparate impact on black men) that we saw in the 1990s.

Although since then, of course, he withdrew his old approach to fighting crime (saying: "I have not always been right. I know we have not always been right, but I have always tried." At Martin Luther King's breakfast Jr. from the National Action Network in January 2019), it is worth noting that he defended the law as recently as 2016.

Worse yet, its sad story on these issues extends far beyond a single law. Biden also co-sponsored the 1986 Drug Abuse Act, which established requirements for mandatory minimum penalties for drug offenders, as well as the disparity of sentences between crack and cocaine powder, resulting in disproportionately longer penalties for minority criminals than white criminals, for doing almost exactly the same thing.

Of course, I understand that people can change their minds about issues, and if Biden has really changed his mind about this, then that's something I encourage. At the same time, though, I can't help but feel weird hearing someone criticize issues that not only had they not criticized before, but were also tangible. helped create.

If you are crazy about the current state of affairs, then fine. I also! But, for the love of logic, do objective research.

My intention is not to blame Biden directly, not even the Democratic Party. That 1994 crime bill, after all, was a bipartisan effort. Also, you won't find me saying that the current administration does not have its own mistakes. For example, although President Trump and his administration have made great strides in reforming the criminal justice system, I was among the many Americans who were absolutely appalled at the use of "pepper balls" and "smoke cans" by by the security forces to clear the peaceful protesters. that Trump could secure a photo shoot.

Rather, my point is that I am upset to see people playing politics on this topic. For many Americans, "imprisonment" is not just a word: it is years of your life that you have lost. It is the description of being separated from your career, your family and society. It is bigger than politics.

If you are crazy about the current state of affairs, then fine. I also! But, for the love of logic, do objective research. You may, for example, have loved Biden's Tuesday speech, but you also shouldn't forget how Biden once complained that George H.W. Bush was not putting enough "violent thugs" in jail, or how he bragged about it, although some Democrats were too soft on criminal justice, he preferred to describe his own views as simply, "Lock up the S.O.B."

This topic is simply too important to avoid having honest open-minded discussions, truth seeking, and solutions. The problems that people now protest are not, after all, new. They are systemic, and both parties have played a role in creating that system. Uncomfortable or not, the only way to resolve this disaster is to make sure we fully understand it, which we cannot do without fully acknowledging every part of us that gets here.

Oh, and if you refuse to examine all aspects of a problem because some of them may be politically inconvenient? Well, it's your life, but keep in mind that that means you care much more about your policy than solving the problem.

