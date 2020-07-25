Kate Middleton & # 39; hardly recognized & # 39; Meghan Markle during the aftermath of the royal family: book

More details are coming to light about the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as primary members of the royal family, with a majority pointing to a particular bitterness between the Duchess of Sussex and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Parts of the upcoming royal biography titled "Finding Freedom", written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, were released in The UK Times this week. The book involves claims to dispute between the royal brothers and their wives by connoisseurs of the palace.

The book, which will be released next month, paints a dark picture of the palace behind the scenes amid the monumental "Megxit" of Harry and Meghan, with people claiming that the "establishment" feared that the Duchess's enormous popularity Sussex could outshine that of the royal family. "

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement in January and subsequent trips to Canada, the couple returned to the United Kingdom, where Kate rejected Meghan, according to the biography.

"Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely recognized her," the authors write.

Scobie reacted to the revelation in an interview with The Times.

"Contempt your sister-in-law on purpose … I don't think she left a great taste in the couple's mouth," she said.

The book also includes revelations from internal sources that supported claims of the royal family's displeasure at Meghan, a native of Los Angeles, California. She and Harry "liked to be in control of their narrative," according to the authors, but reportedly found themselves in the shadow of William and Kate.

The book states that Harry and Meghan would be asked to suspend their projects until Prince Williams or Prince Philip made announcements of their own efforts.

"There were a handful of people working at the Palace that they could trust," said a Sussex friend.

In turn, Harry believed that the employees at the palace "just didn't like Meghan," a source told the authors.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan's departure as members of the royal family left William and Kate "wounded," the book claims.

A source said "some" of members of the royal family blame Meghan. Amid Harry and Meghan's decision to divide their time between United Kindom and North America, a friend claimed that Meghan said she had given up "her whole life for this family."

"I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It's very sad," said the friend, Meghan said.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that the couple did not participate in the upcoming biography.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to 'Finding Freedom.' This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reports," the representatives said in a statement.

Meghan and Harry currently reside in Los Angeles. While the two reportedly made security improvements to the home they live in for privacy, the royal couple recently filed a lawsuit against photographers for deploying drones to capture images of them and their son Archie.