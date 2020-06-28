Kate Middleton is popular with palace goers and & # 39; a stone & # 39; for Prince William, claims a royal author

If there is a royal member who is popular at Kensington Palace, it is Kate Middleton.

"Everyone I've spoken to confirms that Kate is a very warm person, but also very calm and very kind," real expert Tom Quinn told Fox News. "… I think she is very strong, but she is very aware, very kind to the people who work for her.

"Instead of ordering people to do things, she asks them to do things," he shared about the Duchess of Cambridge.

The British author recently released a new book titled "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle", where he spoke to those who worked for royalty over the years. Quinn shared that no one seemed to have anything negative to say about the Duchess of Cambridge who is married to Prince William. The couple share three children.

But Middleton, 38, was not always praised by the British tabloids for being the ideal queen consort. Quinn noted that early in her courtship with William, 38, the press was quick to point out her middle-class background.

Her father is a former British Airways officer and her mother a former flight attendant, a far cry from her husband's education at Kensington Palace. William and Middleton met at the University of St. Andrews, where they became friends for the first time. He eventually received the unflattering nickname "Waity Katie", referring to the notion that he was allegedly waiting for the Duke of Cambridge to propose to him.

After several ups and downs in their relationship, the couple married in 2011. Quinn said Middleton has provided a stable family life for William, who endured the tragedy of losing his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 at age 36. The prince later admitted that his mother's death when he was only 15 years old had a profound impact on his mental health.

"Kate has been a perfect (partner) because she is very calm and stable, and that's what he needs," Quinn said. "I'm not saying she's some kind of second mother, but there is an element to that. She is … a rock. She is a bit of a cliche, but she is someone who just doesn't have a story everywhere. She is very calm, very rational. And I think that's why the royal family feels safe. "

"She also does something that is absolutely key to being happy and at the same time being a member of the royal family," he continued. "What the press can say about you doesn't complain and doesn't explain. And Kate is very good at it.

But all eyes are on Middleton these days, whose husband is second in line to the British throne.

"Those who know her say there is a real core of force, and she set out to do the job," said Sarah Gristwood, author of "Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown," she told People magazine on Wednesday.

"But at the same time, she had to be superhuman not to feel the pressure," added Gristwood.

As the future queen consort raising a future king, she is expected to be a caring wife, a practical mother, an advocate for charity, a royal and stylish influencer, among her many roles, all in the public eye.

"The future queen is a role model for the UK, but also for the world, which means all eyes are on you," royal label expert Myka Meier told the media.

"The added pressure of having cameras everywhere to capture even the slightest movement of the eyes makes everything you do a conscious effort," the author continued. "From the perfectly balanced posture to the way you go down a ladder or get out of a car, everything is done with care."

"I think the pressure is more on his public image, making sure he wears the right brands, showing children in less expensive clothing, especially right now," a source said. "Little details, but they matter."

However, all connoisseurs of the palace agree on one thing: Middleton does not reveal the pressure. In fact, she is famous for taking on her royal duties confidently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Catherine is the type of woman who will take care of what she needs," said a source close to the medium. "If you need to step forward, you do, and always have."