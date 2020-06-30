Kate Middleton reveals how Prince Louis is making older brother Prince George "a little grumpy"

Even princes experience sibling rivalry.

Last week, Kate Middleton visited a Norfolk children's hospice called The Nook, where she helped plant a garden and met with facility staff members to thank them for their services.

At the event, according to People magazine, the duchess, 38, admitted that her children, Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2, turned gardening into a competition.

PRINCESS EUGENIE SHOWS HER LOW SCOLIOSIS, ENCOURAGES FOLLOWERS TO DO THE SAME

"The kids really enjoy growing their sunflowers," said Middleton. "Louis is winning, so George is a little grumpy about it."

Kensington Palace shared several photos of Middleton visiting The Nook on Instagram, with a handful of photos of royalty getting their hands dirty while working in the garden.

"This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron Saint of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families in planting a garden for The Nook, one of EVERYONE's specially designed hospices," read the caption. "Using plants purchased during her visit to the Fakenham Garden Center last week, The Duchess worked alongside EVERY volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that provides fun for children and families."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CAMPAIGN SUPPORTING BOYCOTT FACEBOOK ADVERTISING

The publication explains that hospice care for children has not stopped for East Anglia Children's Hospices (CADA) since the coronavirus outbreak.

"Marking the end of Children's Hospice Week, La Duquesa also met with staff from CADA UNO's care teams and facilities to thank them for the incredible work they do," the post said.

According to an Instagram post shared by EACH on Sunday, Middleton also offered a statement of support to the organization's various hospices and the families they support.

"This week of Children's Hospice, I would like to thank the amazing staff for all the work they do at Children's Hospices across the UK. The care and nurturing they provide for children and families in most unimaginable circumstances is just inspiring, "reads the post. "I would also like to pay tribute to all those families who are caring for and caring for a child with a life-limiting illness. You guys do the most extraordinary job and I know it is particularly difficult right now, so my thoughts are with all of you "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photo shared in the post showed the duchess sharing a laugh with another gardener.