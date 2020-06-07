Kate Middleton shares photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte volunteering with Prince William

Prince William spends his time volunteering with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton shared a photo of William, 37, going to volunteer with two of his three children on Instagram on Sunday.

In the photo, George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, walk alongside their royal father as the prince holds an umbrella over the trio.

"As we get closer to the end of #VolunteersWeek, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by the Duchess as they played their own role in the national volunteer effort," reads caption. . "In April, the Duke and Duchess and their family visited Sandringham Estate, where they packed and delivered food packages to isolated retirees in the local area."

Middleton's publication also drew attention to a message from Queen Elizabeth II about Volunteer Week in which the monarch sent his "best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly to the service of others."

William also recently revealed that he has secretly volunteered for the helpline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Cambridge's work with Shout 85258, a 24-hour text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation, was made public to mark Volunteer Week.

Last month, he told his fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media on Friday night: "I'm going to share a little secret with you, but I'm actually on the volunteer platform."

William and Middleton, 38, also share a second child, Louis, 2.

