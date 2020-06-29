Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate their first wedding anniversary: ​​& # 39; Here is the future & # 39;

near Video

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple took to Instagram on June 28 and talked about their love for each other on their special day.

McPhee, 36, shared photos and videos of the couple's wedding. She also shared a video of the moment her wedding dress was first tried on.

“A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life, "the" Waitress "star captioned the photos." I love you. Here is the future! "

She also thanked Zac Posen, who designed her custom wedding dress. "(Oh, and happy anniversary to the other love of my life – this dream dress! 😂💕 Thanks @ZacPosen!)," McPhee wrote.

Foster, 70, shared a photo of the couple dining while dressed.

"🎼-Happy anniversary of the love of my life!" He wrote.

McPhee and Foster met in 2006 when the music producer was mentoring the Broadway actress in season 5 of "American Idol."

Last year, they were married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche.

This marriage is McPhee's second and Foster's fifth.