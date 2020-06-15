Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at 27







Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe while towing a boat on Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, when it crashed, according to Wesley Moster, a spokesman for the state Department of Homeland Security and Safety. Her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat.

The SUV, traveling south, crossed the median of the highway and began a "roll over sequence," Moster told CNN in an email. He crossed the lanes north and finally stopped on the eastern shoulder of the road.

Williams-Dunning was killed while her husband was rushed to the hospital. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, Moster said.

Williams-Dunning's older sister, singer Holly Williams, mourned her brother's death in an Instagram post on Sunday. "I have no words. On Friday morning I convinced the family to take this picture and I had no idea that it would be the last time we were together with my younger sister Katie. We all went to my great-aunts' funeral on Thursday, at whom we all love very much, and now we face another, "Williams wrote. "All we need is prayers." He added that his brother-in-law, Dunning, was "awake and responding." Celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon and model Lily Aldridge, commented below her post with their condolences. "I'm so sorry. Pray for your family," wrote Witherspoon. Williams-Dunning was the youngest of Williams Jr.'s five children. While her siblings pursued their own careers in music, she ran a graphic t-shirt company called Weston Jane, which celebrates women and moms.





