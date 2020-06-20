Kathy Barnette: Police misconduct is not the biggest problem facing black Americans – this is what

Contrary to what many claim, the main problem facing black Americans is not police misconduct. Our main problem is that we don't have a seat at the table when it comes to revitalizing our communities.

We watch as primarily white liberals enter predominantly black communities and tell us what our problems are and how to solve them. And now they have decided that our main problem is police surveillance that discriminates against us.

Those who live in predominantly black communities do not need to be told about their problems. They are living them every day. What we need is to have the power to solve them, and that starts with giving the black community access to influence the world we live in.

CURTIS HILL: POLICE DEFUNDED IN RESPONSE TO THE GEORGE FLOYD MURDER? It's a crazy idea that would increase crime

Maximum community participation is the only thing that will change the landscape of a community. That change must come from within, not from an external source.

I am a black woman, married to a black man, and I raise black children. I have a vested interest in how all this chaos we have experienced over the past few weeks is resolved. I have a vested interest in making sure that, as a community, we don't settle for street marches and little speeches.

More from Opinion

We must capture this moment, and the heart of this nation, to achieve real change that brings even greater inclusion by sharing the nation's prosperity. But if we are not careful, all we will be left with will be peaceful marches, little speeches, looted buildings, broken glass, destroyed lives, rapidly increasing crime rates, and no real influence to create sustainable change.

Keep your gestures empty of knocking down Confederate statues and renaming buildings for yourself. I want a seat at the table when the black community is discussed.

I grew up under the bottom rung of the economic ladder. I grew up on a pig farm in southern Alabama. Our house had no running water, no insulation, a latrine in the back, and a well on the side.

I know what it feels like to come out from under a rock. I understand the weight of economic disparities. I stood in front of an empty refrigerator and wondered where my next meal would come from. I have sat in a dark room because my single mother could not pay the rent or the electricity bill.

We do not need to collect bricks, light fires, and destroy our own communities to convey our needs.

I also know what it takes to build a respectable life for yourself. I know what it takes to be the first in your family to go to college, spend 10 years in the US Army Reserve. USA, Working in the financial industry and in American companies, becoming an adjunct professor of corporate finance, speaking to millions, to write my first book and now to run for Congress. I know.

We cannot expect white liberals and liberal politicians to lead us to full inclusion. His way of thinking is the elephant in the room. Too often, they go behind closed doors to discuss the "black issue."

And all too often, we in the black community are not included in those early discussions. White politicians talk to one or two black people, think they understand centuries of marginalization, and begin to create policies that will impact us all.

In each of the major cities with large black populations, it would be difficult to find conservative thinking. These cities have been in the pocket of the Democratic Party for decades. There is little or no diversity in political thinking or competition.

Here is a brilliant example of the subtle racism of low expectations of blacks: Liberal leaders have called on the American people to simply "make room" for rioters and looters after the murder of black people by the police. They claim that there is so much frustration built up by oppression in the black community that we should just allow ourselves to let off steam.

Well, blacks are not animals. We are not stupid We can put together coherent sentences to communicate our frustrations, our hopes and our wishes for our community. We do not need to collect bricks, light fires, and destroy our own communities to convey our needs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

During the days of slavery, white owners viewed us as property, and it seems that not much has changed for some white liberals in the way they view black fitness.

Where we are going from here is not a Democratic or Republican problem, it is an American problem. Respecting the dignity of each individual is key.

While the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 released more than 3 million black people, it was the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 that put us on the path to equality. Today, 56 years later, we continue on that path towards full inclusion, a path that has been slowed by the lack of adequate access, accused of erratic acts of racism and concerned about limited associations and opaque policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But we continue because that is what we must do. This inclusion is what we should be looking for from all this chaos, not just vigilance adjustments.

I am a proud black American. I have the blood of slaves running through my veins. I stand on the shoulders of giants who have come before me, and because of their sacrifices, I am now the first black person to run for Congress in Montgomery County, Pa. I will not be silenced. I want a seat at the table. I'm standing at the door knocking. Who will let me in?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY KATHY BARNETTE