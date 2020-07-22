Kathy Jacobs, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, proud of her looks at 56

Never give up on your dreams.

Kathy Jacobs just got her breakthrough in life.

The 56-year-old is a new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.

She said it is important not to dismiss people because of their age or height.

Jacobs, from Calabasas, California and who is 5 feet 3 inches, hopes her appearance on the topic will help change readers' views on beauty.

"I am so grateful that they took a chance on me," Jacobs said in an interview with the Associated Press. "Two things you can't change about yourself are how old you are and how tall you are."

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and at newsstands on Tuesday.

The cover features a trio of models: Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders, and Kate Bock, who also have individual covers.

The original swimsuit issue arose in 1964.

It has been a launch pad for models like Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Over the years, through diversity and inclusion, the problem has tried to stay cool, with painted bikinis, raw photos, little swimsuits, plus size models, amputee models, transgender models, models dating and incorporating professional athletes and celebrities into relationships. .

"That's what's great about Sports Illustrated is that they just reinvent themselves and reinvent themselves on what their vision of beauty is," Jacobs said. "And they continue to show people that there is more than one type of beauty."

Associated Press contributed to this report.