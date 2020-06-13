Katrin Davidsdottir breaks ties with CrossFit in the aftermath of the founder's tweets about George Fllyd

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


"I am truly embarrassed, disappointed and angry at what has been happening in recent days with an organization that I dedicate myself to, I work hard and proudly represent you," the Icelandic athlete was crowned the "fittest woman on the planet. "After winning the 2015 and 2016 titles, they were posted on Instagram on Friday.

Glassman was forced to resign on Tuesday after a series of controversial tweets referring to Floyd's death. Already under pressure due to the fact that CrossFit did not take a public position on the matter, Glassman went to social media last Saturday to criticize a statement by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation that described racism as a public health problem responding "Floyd-19".

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed," and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."

Reebok cuts ties with CrossFit after CEO George Floyd's controversial tweets

There was a furious response, with Reebok and other partners cutting ties with the fitness brand. Glassman apologized for causing a "rift" in the CrossFit community, but the pressure continued to mount.

He was replaced as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of CrossFit Games, but that change has not been enough to satisfy Davidsdottir. Another leading CrossFit athlete, Brooke Ence, publicly distanced herself this week from Glassman's comments.

"What we have right now is not a change I can bear, I think we can and should do better than this," added Davidsdottir in his Instagram statement.

Davidsdottir, 27, a former gymnast, is one of the most competitive high-profile brand competitors, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here