Katrin Davidsdottir breaks ties with CrossFit in the aftermath of the founder's tweets about George Fllyd

"I am truly embarrassed, disappointed and angry at what has been happening in recent days with an organization that I dedicate myself to, I work hard and proudly represent you," the Icelandic athlete was crowned the "fittest woman on the planet. "After winning the 2015 and 2016 titles, they were posted on Instagram on Friday.
In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed," and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."
There was a furious response, with Reebok and other partners cutting ties with the fitness brand. Glassman apologized for causing a "rift" in the CrossFit community, but the pressure continued to mount.
"What we have right now is not a change I can bear, I think we can and should do better than this," added Davidsdottir in his Instagram statement.
Davidsdottir, 27, a former gymnast, is one of the most competitive high-profile brand competitors, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram.