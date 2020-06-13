Katrin Davidsdottir breaks ties with CrossFit in the aftermath of the founder's tweets about George Fllyd

"I am truly embarrassed, disappointed and angry at what has been happening in recent days with an organization that I dedicate myself to, I work hard and proudly represent you," the Icelandic athlete was crowned the "fittest woman on the planet. "After winning the 2015 and 2016 titles, they were posted on Instagram on Friday.

Glassman was forced to resign on Tuesday after a series of controversial tweets referring to Floyd's death. Already under pressure due to the fact that CrossFit did not take a public position on the matter, Glassman went to social media last Saturday to criticize a statement by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation that described racism as a public health problem responding "Floyd-19".

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the health research institute's coronavirus model "failed," and criticized him for modeling a "solution to racism."

There was a furious response, with Reebok and other partners cutting ties with the fitness brand. Glassman apologized for causing a "rift" in the CrossFit community, but the pressure continued to mount.