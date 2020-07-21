Katy Perry addresses the rumors that Jennifer Aniston will be the godmother of her, Orlando Bloom's baby

Katy Perry cleared up the rumors that Jennifer Aniston was going to be the godmother to her unborn daughter.

Fans theorized that Aniston, 51, would be the best man due to his friendship with Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"She texted us because we are friendly to her, and Orlando is one of her good friends," revealed Perry, 35, on KIIS1065's "Kyle and Jackie O" show.

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE AND TAYLOR SWIFT & # 39; FIGHT LIKE COUSINS & # 39; AFTER THE RUMORS, THEY ARE DISTANTLY RELATED

The singer of "Never Really Over" added: "And we thought, 'Wow, this is a wild rumor'."

Perry and Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child, a daughter, together this year.

"God knows he's said everything about her," Perry said of the "Friends" star.

ORLANDO BLOOM CALLS ON FANS TO HELP FIND THE MISSING DOG: "MY HEART IS ALREADY BROKEN

However, the expectant mother called the rumor "amusing," adding that she and Bloom "have no idea where it came from."

This is the second time this month that Perry has addressed the fan rumors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When fans began commenting on rumors that she and Taylor Swift are distant, Perry admitted she didn't think it was true, but added that they "fight like cousins."