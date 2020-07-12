Katy Perry chooses Jennifer Anniston to be the godmother of the future daughter

Jennifer Aniston is a friend who has always been there for Katy Perry.

The pregnant pop star has tapped into her old friend to be the godmother to her unborn daughter, The Daily Mirror reported Saturday.

Perry, 35, is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43.

Aniston reportedly burst into tears of joy when the couple asked him to take on the role.

"She is also very happy about it and cried when asked," a source told the tabloid newspaper.

The two have been friends for almost a decade and have become even closer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy and Jen are very close. During the confinement they went out for a social walk and spent a lot of time catching up, ”said the source.

Aniston already has years of experience as godmother to Coco, Courteney Cox's 16-year-old daughter.

Perry is in a good mood before his delivery. She showed off her tummy in couture outfits on social media.

The "Roar" singer talked about her pregnancy while promoting her new album "Smile" on UK radio on Friday, joking: "I'm walking like a duck!" I'm breathing hard, I'm a complete respirator. "