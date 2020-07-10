Katy Perry says that she and Taylor Swift & # 39; fight like cousins ​​& # 39; after rumors that they are distantly related

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift crushed her meat last year, and now the two singers are rumored to be related.

During an interview on "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp", Sian Welby asked pop star "Firework" about the theory circulating online that she and Swift are ninth cousins.

"Well, we fight like cousins," said Perry.

TAYLOR SWIFT MAKES KATY PERRY COOKIES AFTER YEARS OF ILLNESS

Roman Kemp said that "someone has literally written something complete" on MyHeritage.com.

Perry replied, "Wow, I'm going to have to ask him if this is true or if we should have blood tests or something like that."

The couple stopped fighting after Perry appeared in the Swift music video for their song "You Need to Calm Down".

"It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to admire," Perry told Stellar magazine in Australia in February. “We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. Is very powerful ".

KATY PERRY SAYS SHE WOULD BE OPEN TO WORK WITH TAYLOR SWIFT ON A SONG

Both women took the opportunity to set an example for their young fans.

"It was really just a misunderstanding, but we have such large groups of people that they like to follow us, so they also started to turn on each other," Perry told Ellen DeGeneres last year during an appearance on her talk show. .

"Then we started seeing each other and I just walked over to her and said, 'Hey, how are you? "He shared." It's like we have a lot in common. There are probably only 10 people in the world who have the same things in common. I thought, "We really should be friends and share our strengths, our weaknesses, and our challenges." We can help each other overcome many things. "Because it is not as easy as it sometimes seems."

KATY PERRY SAYS HE TEXTS "A LOT" WITH TAYLOR SWIFT AFTER THE DISEASE HAS ENDED

Swift echoed Perry's thoughts in his own interview with said BBC Radio 1. She said they both "have grown and allowed us to face each other."

"(Katy) and I have really been on good terms for a while," Swift told the UK Capital Breakfast radio show about ending their feud last year.

"She sent me a very nice note and an olive branch, like a real olive branch, on my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while back," Swift revealed. "Since then, we have been on good terms."

Hit creator "Lover" added during a 2019 interview at Capital Breakfast.

"Something felt a lot lighter in my life when things got really good between us," Swift said. "And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and, really, on good terms, but we didn't know if we would ever really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we did. we've done, you know, the public knows that. "