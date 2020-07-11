Katz & # 39; s Deli offers cookouts for the first time in its 132-year history







For the first time in its 132-year history, the delicatessen, a New York City staple known for its pastrami sandwiches, is adding outdoor seating in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New York is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows restaurants to resume serving customers on-site while seats are out. Katz & # 39; s, which is known for its indoor seating aisles, had to innovate to meet or continue to serve guests solely through takeout and delivery.

Jake Dell, the fifth generation owner of Katz & # 39; s, told CNN on Saturday that his business has been among the lucky ones during the pandemic, keeping all his staff and their standard working hours despite changes in schedule.

However, with many people working from home and otherwise not coming to bring takeaways, Dell acknowledged that the current system was not serving all of its regular customers.