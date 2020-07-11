Katz & # 39; s Deli offers cookouts for the first time in its 132-year history

New York is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allows restaurants to resume serving customers on-site while seats are out. Katz & # 39; s, which is known for its indoor seating aisles, had to innovate to meet or continue to serve guests solely through takeout and delivery.
Jake Dell, the fifth generation owner of Katz & # 39; s, told CNN on Saturday that his business has been among the lucky ones during the pandemic, keeping all his staff and their standard working hours despite changes in schedule.
However, with many people working from home and otherwise not coming to bring takeaways, Dell acknowledged that the current system was not serving all of its regular customers.
"For some of our clients, taking out is not enough," Dell said. "For many, takeout or delivery is not what they are used to; they take it on the way home from work or take it home for lunch, eating in the car. Unfortunately for others, that is not the case." I think being able to provide service, sit down to eat, is an incredible opportunity and we are immediately grateful. "
Katz & # 39; s is adding seating capacity for 50 to 70 people at a time on the sidewalk and street around the restaurant on Manhattan's Lower East Side, Dell said. The restaurant went through a trial period last week and is now operating its outside seats until further notice.
Dell said it served in working groups with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to help find solutions for restaurants during the pandemic.
"We are very aware of what is needed from a public health perspective, but in reality what we are doing is not very different from what restaurants have always done and do," he said. "The idea of thorough cleaning and proper hygiene is already ingrained. We continue to do that."
For those immunocompromised, Dell said it still recommends that they stay home and order delivery or takeout. In about two weeks, he said the deli will launch its own delivery service so that customers can order directly from the restaurant, rather than through third-party apps like Caviar, Seamless and UberEats.
With the Covid-19 pandemic changing many aspects of life in New York City, Katz & # 39; s has changed with the times. Service employees have been tasked with learning how to package and ship items, which Katz & # 39; s has done and continues to serve all 50 states.
"There is a really delicate balance between preserving tradition, not changing anything and growing with the times," he said. "Even updating the bathrooms to make them more comfortable for customers is a delicate balance between old and new. All I do and do is preserve that tradition. Perhaps we are making the experience easier to experience by bringing it closer to a little more to you, making it more convenient. Everything we are doing, especially now, has tried to provide experience at your doorstep. "