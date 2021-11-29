What is the expected release date for Kayara?

When will Kayara be out on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital?

What can we expect from the plot of Kayara?

About the teaser of Kayara?

Cast and crew members of Kayara?

Directed by – Cesar Zelada

Brian Clevelan (Writer)

Jason Cleveland (Writer)

Cesar Zelada (writer)

Cast – Anna Tenney (voice)

Edward Noeltner executive producer

Jose Zelad producer

Sergio Zelada producer

Art Department – Adria Alvarado concept artist / matte painter

Script and Continuity Department- Anna Tenney assistant script supervisor

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayara is a story about an Incan woman who wanted to break into the group of Chasqui, which is only made up of men. This story is about a girl named Kayara. She wants to be part of the Chasqui Inca group. They are only men, but she can do it too! Kayara is not rated yet. The appropriate age for the movie is not available yet. Parents should think about whether their child would like this movie. It is rated by the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America). The movie does not have an IMDb rating or Metascore yet because it has not been released. As soon as reviews are available, we will update the ratings and scores.We don’t know the release date of the movie Kayara yet. It will be coming out soon though and we know that it will be on DVD, Blu-ray and VOD. The release date is December 1st, 2022.The movie Kayara will be released on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The DVD release date has not been announced yet. The movie has been out for about a year since it first came out on the theater. It is usually 12-16 weeks before on DVD or Blu-ray after the movie first comes out on the theater. You can buy the digital HD version of a movie from Amazon Video or iTunes when it is released. It will be available 1-2 weeks before the Blu-ray, DVD, or 4K releases. Dates do change so check back often as the release approaches. We will update this page with more details as they become available.This is a film. It’s about a girl who wants to become a charqui. It is directed by César Zelada and Tunche Films. There will be many animations in the film. The film aims to be a project that people want to see. The movie will be set in different places in Tahuantinsuyo, especially Machu Picchu. It will come out in 2022. Kayara is a woman who was an Inca Messenger! She ran fast, she was strong and when she was the only woman. Kayara is a 16-year-old woman who is very athletic and pretty. She wants to become the first female messenger in the Incan empire. This girl was afraid to compete at the Messenger Race in front of the Incan Emperor. She dressed as a man because she was afraid to face punishment for her true identity. But when her true identity is revealed, and she is on the edge of being punished, the young prince, Huscar, a childhood friend saves her. In collaboration with her quest, he creates a new law that women can also serve as Chasqui messengers. She learns what it takes to be a Chasqui messenger and succeeds in all of her missions. She also discovers stories from long ago about people from her land. However, one day she trusts a person who may have done something bad to her. She doesn’t know what happened. Then she is captured by someone, and she must decide to protect the land that she has grown up in or share the secret location of the Golden City with them.The directors of Kayara published a teaser for the film. They wanted to show that women in the Inca Era could do different things, too, like men. People in the highest positions are men. If you want something, instead of paying for it yourself, you should ask a person with money to buy it for you.Writing Credits (in alphabetical order)Produced by