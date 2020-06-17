Kayleigh McEnany has just compared an inside Trump rally to … baseball

Except that going to a baseball game and risking being hit with a baseball in the stands, which is presumably what McEnany refers to in his quote, is not throughoutl as well as attending a political rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

1) Baseball is played outside: The Tulsa rally is inside. We know that the danger of contracting coronavirus increases significantly by being indoors for an extended period of time. "We know that being outdoors is a lower risk for coronavirus transmission than being indoors," epidemiologist Julia L. Marcus told the New York Times last month.

2) Being hit by a batted ball is very rare: According to a comprehensive NBC News study, 808 people had been hit by batted balls while in the stands at Major League Baseball games between 2012 and 2019. If you attend all games in 2019, 68 million, and multiply it by eight seasons, you get 544 million fans during those years. Which means that .00001% of people who attend games are hit by a baseball.

In contrast, there are now 2.1 million cases of coronavirus in the United States. Which, with a population of approximately 330 million, means that .6% of the population has it or has had it.

And, because math .6% is MUCH greater than .00001%.

3) Being hit by a batted ball doesn't kill many people: In August 2018 at Dodger Stadium, a woman was hit with a batted ball in the stands and died four days later. It was the first death of a fan as a result of being hit with a batted ball in more than 50 years. By comparison, the coronavirus, since its arrival in the United States earlier this year, has caused more than 117,000 deaths, with projections that it could be responsible for 200,000 deaths in October. Globally, the coronavirus has killed more than 445,000 people.

4) Being hit by a batted ball is not contagious: If it turns out that you're one of the unlucky people who get hit by a batted ball in a professional baseball game, it's unpleasant at best. But even if he suffers an injury more serious than a bruise and even has to be hospitalized, he cannot transmit his blow with a ball to his family members who visit him or to the doctors who treat him. Because being hit by a baseball is not an infectious disease.

Coronavirus, on the other hand, is an infectious disease. And from what we know of it, quite highly transmittable, particularly indoors.

As you can see, there is simply no comparison. Not to mention the fact that professional baseball isn't even being played right now, though some reports suggest it's about to change

McEnany, and Trump, make regular use of these apple-astronaut comparisons, believing, I suppose, that it helps them present the case to the average person.

But take five seconds to think about it and you'll quickly see why getting hit with a baseball in a game isn't even the same as going to a campaign rally in a state (and a city!) Where coronavirus cases are in rise.

Like, not in the same ballpark.