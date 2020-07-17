Kayleigh McEnany: Unlocking the Mysteries of the White House Press Secretary Briefing Book

And Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst captured this amazing shot from the press secretary's information folder:

Interesting, right? Each of those tabs is worth checking out, the best I can figure out! – to examine what McEnany anticipates being asked (and wants to make sure you have a full investigation at your fingertips).

* "Statues": Trump has attempted to call for the removal of a variety of statues, from Confederate generals to artists like Christopher Columbus, as a sign of rampant PC culture. He also signed an executive order seeking to punish those who disfigure or seek to remove statues.

* "Rock"As in Roger Stone, Trump's longtime political confidant whose sentence for lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses was commuted by the president last week.

* "System": I am lost in this case. Maybe ways the political system has hurt Trump? Or a reference to The National's brilliant song "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness"? (OK, it's not that. But that song does rule.)

* "Univer"You might think this has to do with the debate over whether or not to reopen colleges and universities in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most plan to reopen in some way, albeit with fewer students on campus and / or more online classes "We have to open schools," Trump said earlier this week at the Rose Garden. "We have to open everything." Many people don't want to do that for political reasons, not for other reasons. "

* "Win": Trump is obsessed with all his various "victories". So it makes sense that this is an important topic of conversation for McEnany. (Trump is one of the main consumers of the daily press conference). Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has done more in his first term than any previous president, although it is unclear how that would be determined.

* "Obama": Lately, Trump has had his predecessor in the White House in mind. Much. "I know many in business and politics that run endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but no one complains." : Lately, Trump has had his predecessor in the White House in mind. Much. "I know many in business and politics that run endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but no one complains." Trump tweeted over the weekend . "My 'exercise' is to play, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played longer and longer rounds, no problem." (This is not true.) He also recently told Sean Hannity of Fox News that "President Obama and Joe Biden spied on my campaign. They knew everything that was happening." (This is also not true).

* "PPE": As CNN reported earlier this week, Trump's reluctance to use the Defense Production Law has led to a shortage of personal protective equipment. "The Department of Health and Human Services listed 19 companies that have received contracts under the Defense Production Act to produce emergency supplies, including 600 million N95 respirators and face masks," CNN reported. "But experts say it is not enough and that the effort started too late. Only about half of the requested masks will be delivered by the end of this year."

* "Privil": Presumably executive privilege, which Trump has repeatedly invoked to protect himself from the investigation of a special lawyer in Russia, as well as from any number of other requests made by Democrats in Congress.

* "Reopen": Trump, for months, has insisted that the country needs to reopen to prevent the economy from collapsing. He has continued to advocate reopening despite increasing numbers of coronaviruses in various states.

* "Russia": I'm not sure I heard, but the President believes that Russian interference in the 2016 election designed to help him and hurt Hillary Clinton is a "hoax", despite the fact that the intelligence community, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee have All concluded that it was very real.

* "Scheduled": One of the questions any press secretary is asked is where the president will go and who he will meet with. Therefore, knowing your schedule is critical if you are McEnany.

* "School": See "Univers".

* "Karl": Thursday was : Thursday was Jonathan Karl & # 39; s (from ABC News) the last day as president of the White House Correspondents Association. Maybe McEnany had this tab to remind himself to congratulate him?

* "LBGT": In June, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration when it said that federal civil rights laws protect gay, lesbian and transgender workers.

* "Lies": Uh, well, Trump recently crossed 20,000 false or misleading statements in his first term, according to The Washington Post.

* "Mary": A reference to Trump's niece, Mary, whose book," Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, "sold 950,000 (!) Copies in its first days of sales this week.

* "More expensive": Trump has repeatedly politicized the use of masks and has expressed skepticism about his need. "I've never been against masks, but I think they have a time and a place," Trump said before donning a mask on a visit to the Walter Reed Hospital last weekend, the first time he was seen in public with a mask. in.

* "Media": A kind of self-explanatory. One note: Trump's attacks on the media as "fake news" have been one of the few lines in his political career.

* "Meuller": Well, it's "M-u-e-l-l-e-r" like in former FBI director and Russia special adviser Mueller.

* "Flynn": Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to the Trump administration, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his talks with the Russians after the 2016 election. Despite that, the Justice Department decided not to pursue the case. against Flynn in May.

* "Golf": The President likes to play. Much. According to CNN's tally, Trump has made 277 visits to his golf properties during his presidency. Also: See "Obama".

* "Goya": UGH. Actually, DOUBLE UGH.

* "Hate": Would you think, perhaps, that this tab refers to hate groups? Not surprisingly, white nationalist hate groups have grown 55% during the Trump presidency, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

* "Health": When he ran for president in 2015, Trump's personal physician said, "If you are elected Mr. Trump, I can say unequivocally, you will be the healthiest person chosen for the presidency." In 2018, that doctor told CNN that Trump had dictated the letter to him and that he had just signed it. And did I mention that Trump believes exercise is really bad for you?

* "Hogan": Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan is on a publicity tour promoting his memoirs, and has been very critical of Trump, specifically when it comes to the coronavirus. McEnany called Hogan's criticism "revisionist history" during the briefing. Hogan defended himself for always being "very direct and direct" in an interview Thursday night with CNN's Erin Burnett.

* "COVID-19": As of Friday morning, there were 3,592,316 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States, with 138,543 Americans dying from the virus.

* "DACA": The Supreme Court prevented the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last month. "And we are not talking about DACA because I will deal with DACA, much better than the Democrats," Trump said at the Rose Garden earlier this week. Er, no

* "Early": Early voting? That seems highly likely as Trump has devastated the vote by mail, calling him "subject to major fraud and being manipulated" this week. There is now, and has not been, any evidence of widespread electoral fraud in postal or absentee voting.

* "Econ": Trump loves to say he built the largest economy in the country's history before the coronavirus pandemic. He did not do it.

* "Choice": At the moment, it looks like 2020 will be a Democratic collapse. Or, according to Trump: "This (election) should be much easier as our poll numbers are increasing rapidly, the economy is improving, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities." On a related note: "Choice" with Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick is incredible.

* "Fauci": The White House is in an ongoing public dispute with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, over his dire public pronouncements on the course of the coronavirus. Trump himself continues publicly saying that he gets along with Fauci and that he will not fire him. Also: See "Covid".

* * "Absurd": McEnany did not use this word at all in Thursday's briefing. The mind goes back on what is included in this tab.

* "BLM": Following the death of George Floyd in police custody in May and the nationwide protests it sparked, Trump has tried to paint those on the street as violent and anti-American. Earlier this month, he referred to the words "Black Lives Matter" as a "symbol of hatred."

* "Ballot": See "Early".

* "Cases": 3,592,316. Also: See "Covid".

* "CENTERS FOR THE CONTROL AND PREVENTION OF DISEASES": Trump has lobbied the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to soften their recommendations on how schools can safely reopen this fall. Also, this week CDC Director Robert Redfield said this about wearing masks: "We are not defenseless against COVID-19. Cloth covers are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the viruses, especially when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. "

* "China""They could have stopped it, they should have stopped it. It would have been very easy to do it at the source when it happened." – Trump this week on China and the coronavirus.