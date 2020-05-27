KB Review: Stamping in the New World Order | Newsdio

There are many ways to present professional wrestling. If you look back on the territorial days, you can see all kinds of styles, many of which hardly resemble each other. The same is true today and that will always be the case. For each WWE, there is an AEW and for each Ring of Honor, there is a CZW. It offers all kinds of options, many of which are more successful than others. Today we will see two different moments and we will see why both work, at least in theory.

Earlier this weekend, AEW introduced Double Or Nothing, with the Stadium Stampede main event. This match was, in a word, completely insane with a man changing tricks while drowning, a bell going over someone's head, a count of two counts, a fight in a bar, a horse and a light supplement north of a hundred yards. , plus all kinds of other pure nonsense.

That's as far from Dory Funk Jr. vs. Jack Brisco for the NWA World Title. What were once two guys in trunks has now turned into a show inside an empty soccer stadium where one of the greatest names of all time nudged a soccer mascot. The party was something designed to be entertaining and very little about violence, hatred, or even technical skill. In other words, it was something that went against all the traditions you can imagine in wrestling.

This is a little different:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtOZIlZucJU (/ embed)

And it was fun. I had a great time watching this show and I laughed heartily more than once. He did exactly what he was supposed to do and it was one of the most memorable things I've seen in years. That is one of the most negative reviews you will see of the game, which undoubtedly had its audience and received all kinds of praise from many fans. It is not something that works every week, but for a special gift, it was an incredible display of creativity and original thinking that is often lacking in modern struggle.

Now that I say it, I can fully understand why it won't be everyone's favorite thing. If you didn't know a lot of the references going into the game, much of this was silly and people are having fun instead of trying to fight someone they can't stand. That is a completely fair criticism, since there were so many segments of the party that went completely beyond the scope of anything logical or realistic. It will not be for everyone and I will not complain if someone does not like what he was doing.

For the other example, we go to the other side of the spectrum and go back in time. Twenty-four years ago today, WCW Monday Nitro ran Macon, Georgia. During a match between low-level fighters, Mauler and Steve Doll, a man cut through the crowd and jumped over the barricade. Dressed in a sleeveless vest and jeans, he went on to talk about how everyone knew who he was, but no one knew why he was there. The other thing that no one knew was how big it was about to be.

The man's name was Scott Hall, better known as WWF's Razor Ramon. Hall had fought in the WWF just a few weeks earlier (his last match with the WWF had been a week before at a live event) and he was a big star in the company. But here he was, dressed in street clothes and invading the other show. More names would follow and a new era began both in WCW and in professional wrestling in general. To say it caused quite a stir would be a major understatement and he made a lot of money quickly.

You know who is he:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TcAfnVxEYo (/ embed)

Unlike the Stadium Stampede, this story was based on realism. WWF fighters were invading WCW and their characters were eliminated. These were just the normal people who came, beat the WCW fighters, and talked about taking over. This felt much more faithful to life and it was not clear where things were going. It was an interesting story and something that helped propel Monday Nitro on Monday Night Raw for over a year and a half. It was not something that people had seen before and it got people's attention in a hurry.

That's where we got to the interesting point: That last statement holds true for both Stadium Stampede and Hall skipping the barricade. The underlying principle was the same, even if the presentation was everywhere. As in the Stadium Stampede series of moments when you had to know the backstory a lot (What is a Matt fact? Why is Hangman Page walking away from the game for a drink?), Hall skipping the Barricade requires a story if its own (Who is this guy? Why are fans scared because Diamond Stud and Oz are here?).

However, what matters here is that you have two stories that entertained fans in two completely different ways. While it's too early to see where the Stadium Stampede is going in terms of financial success, it's pretty clear that these film-style matches aren't going to go away anytime soon. That may or may not be to your liking, but there is clearly a market for them or at least a reason for them to take place.

You can call it a revolution or even a business evolution, but the underlying theme is that it is memorable. The same goes for Hall and later Kevin Nash coming to WCW. It gave fans a sense of wanting to know what was coming next, albeit in different ways. Hall and Nash was the kind of thing you wanted to see what was coming up next week, but Stadium Stampede is a case where you might want to see people week by week to see how we got to the next big star song . and great show dance that took several minds to put together.

Maybe this is where it goes:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBpXPP85xFc (/ embed)

What matters is that it is entertainment. Both ideas were considered completely new and completely out of the box at the time. One is considered a classic and the other is a kind of madness that no one has seen before. In no way am I saying that Stadium Stampede is going to be the next New World Order, but it is something that has people talking and is going to have a lot of eyes on Dynamite. That was the case with Monday Nitro, who was roughly the same age as Dynamite when the angle started (Dynamite aired 37 episodes before the game. Hall debuted on the 37th Monday Nitro) and both shows needed it.

No matter who you ask in wrestling, there will be fans who won't like something big and new. That is the case with many people and it always will be. There's nothing wrong with doubting something new, but at some point you need the Hulk Hogan to blow up everything related to wrestling or Steve Austin to stun all of the company's authority figures.

These two stories may seem very different on paper, but at the end of the day, the point is the same: try something new and see where you can go. The NWO is well remembered, although it played an important role in WCW's downfall. Maybe that's the case with AEW too, but it has people talking and interested, which is kind of a point.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!