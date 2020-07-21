Keanu Reeves' action comic, & # 39; BRZRKR & # 39 ;, to be released in October

The Hollywood action man has partnered with the bestseller of New York Times graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic series, "BRZRKR."

Illustrated by Alessandro Vitti and distributed through Boom! Studios, which also publishes "Power Rangers" and "Bill and Ted," the comic centers on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, seeking answers about his existence.

"After touring the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a haven, working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else, "says the synopsis.

While Reeves can venture into new territory with his latest project, actor "John Wick" says he has always been a fan of comics.