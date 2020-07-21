Keanu Reeves' action comic, & # 39; BRZRKR & # 39 ;, to be released in October

The Hollywood action man has partnered with the bestseller of New York Times graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic series, "BRZRKR."
Illustrated by Alessandro Vitti and distributed through Boom! Studios, which also publishes "Power Rangers" and "Bill and Ted," the comic centers on a violent demigod who has been wandering the earth, seeking answers about his existence.
"After touring the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a haven, working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else, "says the synopsis.
While Reeves can venture into new territory with his latest project, actor "John Wick" says he has always been a fan of comics.
"I have loved comics since I was a child and have had a great artistic influence on me," Reeves said in a statement.
The 55-year-old star described the opportunity to work with Kindt's team, Vitti, artist of color Bill Crabtree and writer Clem Robins, as a "dream come true."
In an interview with USA Today, Reeves revealed that at one point he had dreams of playing Wolverine and that now "he would love to play Berzerker."
"It's a really fun story, so if it's not me," he added, "I hope someone can play it."
Kindt, who has worked on several major titles, including "Spider-Man" and "Justice League of America," said in a statement that "BRZRKR" was a "potent cocktail of all things we love: the story of an immortal warrior. mixed with history, conspiracies, spirituality and a gigantic help of crazy action and violence, all with intense purpose and, ultimately, a heartbreaking discovery. "
The first installment of "BRZRKR" is scheduled for print and digital publication on October 7.