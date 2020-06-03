Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Congratulate Bill & Ted High School Graduates

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the stars of Bill and Ted face the music, made a surprise appearance for the San Dimas High School virtual graduation. The school, located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, is attended by Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) in the first two films of the trilogy, Bill and Ted's excellent adventure and Bill and Ted's fake journey. The first two films in the series were released in 1989 and 1991 respectively and became cult hits, despite mixed critical reviews. The characters also appeared in an animated series, a short-lived breakfast cereal, and video games.

A third entry in the series, titled Bill and Ted face the music, has been talked about since 2010, and production finally launched in 2019. Both Reeves and Winter will return to their iconic roles, along with William Sadler, who appeared as Grim Reaper in Bill and Ted's fake journey. This excursion follows the titular couple, now middle-aged and with two daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), as they try to fulfill their destiny to create a song that will save the universe. Like the first two movies, some of the actions in Bill and Ted face the music It is set at San Dimas High School, and the production filmed scenes there.

Today, San Dimas High School revealed that Reeves and Winter made a special video message for the virtual graduation of the class of 2020. In a tweet, the school posted a link to a 45-second video showing Reeves and Winter in a split-screen video call sending best wishes to the graduating class.

While Winters is dressed in a simple buttoned black shirt, Reeves is more dressed in character, in a black shirt that says "Be excellent to each other," the slogan of the film series. The couple reinforces that message in the video, after claiming that "San Dimas football rules!" It's a cute moment for the actor couple, and one that must have been a big surprise for the San Dimas class of 2020 graduates.

Reeves e Winter's gesture is not the first to emerge during the coronavirus pandemic. Many actors have turned to the Internet to wish fans the best, and appear at impromptu gatherings in an effort to boost morale for the general public while trapped at home. This video proves, once again, that despite all the world's problems, we can still be great for each other, especially when the star of Bill and Ted face the music They are involved.

