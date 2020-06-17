Keanu Reeves auctioning a Zoom chat with him for a childhood cancer charity

Keanu Reeves is helping out.

The 55-year-old "Matrix" actor is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call to benefit Camp Rainbow Gold, a charity for children with cancer in Idaho.

"Bill and Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is really invaluable and now you have the opportunity to Zoom with him from home," says the auction site. "Prepare your questions and spend 15 minutes with the actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves."

The site indicates that the value of the call is $ 10,000. The tender, which closes on Monday, has far exceeded that number.

Musicians Andy Grammer and Ally Brooke are also offering a signed guitar and a "mini concert", respectively, on the site.

Reeves is about to return to the iconic "Matrix" franchise for a fourth movie and recognizes screenwriter and director Lana Wachowski for bringing him back.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves recently told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. Working with her again is just amazing."

He then called the experience "really special", explaining that the audience can "grab some food" from the story.