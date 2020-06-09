Keanu Reeves reveals why he returned to the & # 39; The Matrix & # 39; franchise: & # 39; resonated with me & # 39;

It was not difficult for Keanu Reeves to decide whether to return to the "The Matrix" franchise.

After starring in the original "Matrix" trilogy alongside Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving, Reeves, 55, admitted that returning for a fourth film was a bit obvious.

"(The writer) Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. Working with her again is just amazing."

Wachowski co-wrote and co-directed the original "Matrix" trilogy with his sister Lilly. The series includes "The Matrix", "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" from 1999, both released in 2003.

A fourth installment is slated for a debut in May 2021, although production was halted as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak, so the date may be subject to change.

Reeves continued to be enthusiastic about Wachowski: "It was really special, and I think the story has some significant things to say, and that we can draw on."

Moss, 52, agreed that the script was a big draw to return to.

"I never thought it would happen," the actress admitted. "It was never on my radar at all."

Moss continued, saying that the script had "incredible depth", "integrity" and "art", so he felt it was like receiving "a gift".

Plot details about the upcoming "Matrix" movie are currently unknown, but Reeves and Moss will be back, and a number of new stars have been added to the cast.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have signed for papers.