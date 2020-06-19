Keedron Bryant, singer of & # 39; I Just Wanna Live & # 39 ;, wins a record deal

Keedron Bryant, 12, quickly gained praise when his song "I Just Wanna Live" was released on social media after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minnesota police.

Warner Records released the single on Friday in honor of Juneteenth and announced that 100% of the single's net proceeds will be donated to the NAACP.

Additionally, Amazon Music will donate $ 1 for each song stream on Amazon Music until 9 p.m. Friday PST to NAACP, up to $ 50,000.

Written by his mother Johnnetta Bryant, the presentation of the acapella on a smartphone moved many while Bryant sang: "I am a young black man who does everything I can."