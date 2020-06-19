Keep your eyes on the ball: Bolton's shocking accusations (opinions)

But this is just another desperate attempt by the Trump administration to reproduce its main playbook: deny, project, divert and divide.

President Donald Trump and his conservative media partners are busy trying to attack Bolton's credibility, despite the fact that he has been on the right hand side as an intransigent conservative for decades. On the left, liberals are fueling this frenzy because they are frustrated that Bolton failed to testify during the impeachment to this broad pattern of what he now calls "obstruction of justice as a way of life," telling ABC News that Trump he is "not fit for the job" and does not have the "competence to do the job."

It's okay to be mad at Bolton for not revealing these revelations earlier, when they could have had more impact. But do not forget that it was the Republican senators who, with the exception of Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, decided that they did not want to confront the uncomfortable events and therefore blocked Bolton's testimony.

None of that should distract a bit of the shocking substance from what Bolton says he saw at the White House. Because these revelations deserve to carry the weight of history behind them: credibly painting a portrait of the most amoral, autocratic, and unprepared man who has ever served as President of the United States.

Bolton describes Trump as "pleading with Xi (Chinese president for life) to make sure he wins" the re-election this fall by vowing to buy American farm produce to help him drive to farm states.

This is part of a pattern, as Bolton testifies that Trump did, in fact, insist on withholding appropriate military aid for Congress to Ukraine "until all Russian investigative materials related to Clinton and Biden have been released."

Bolton says he and the secretaries of state and defense tried eight to 10 times to have Trump deliver aid. Which means, among other things, that the president's defense team lied to the American people and Congress during the impeachment trial.

Republicans who wanted to give the President the benefit of the doubt on this front have been exposed as deluded willing to deceive the President and his persistent violation of democratic norms.

But in the eyes of history, that may not be the worst. Bolton cites President Trump as personally approving of Chinese President Xi's decision to build concentration camps for Uighur citizens in his country, saying he "thought it was exactly the right thing to do."

You have heard that right: this President of the United States, who held the position previously known as leader of the free world, personally approved the creation of concentration camps in our time.

This fundamentally undermines many of the "get tough on China" actions his administration has taken, including his signing Wednesday of a condemnation by Congress of China's treatment of Uighurs, especially since Trump's signature statement makes it clear that he sees any harsh action outlined "as advice, not mandatory," as Reuters said.

It also makes full mockery of the Trump campaign's attempts to paint Joe Biden as "China's puppet" – the campaign's claim has now been unmasked as one more project and diversion.

Bolton documents Trump's persistent admiration for dictators around the world and his attempts to win favor with them, including promising actions to intervene on his behalf in investigations or sanctions against Chinese companies like China's ZTE.

The fantasies of the Trump dictator are exposed in statements such as journalists "should be executed." This goes far beyond Trump's usual attacks on journalists as "the enemy of the people," but logically follows from the fact that the phrase had previously been used by totalitarian rulers, including in the Soviet Union, as a pretext for exile. and executing criticism.

This is a million miles from a Freedom Agenda Administration, to say the least. We see a president who is constantly seeking personal and political gains in foreign policy, in the context of his own companies' interests in economic projects abroad. We see a president who is easily deceived by dictators, in part because of his desire for his personal approval. It is not strong, but weak.

According to Bolton, Trump is also incredibly disoriented about basic facts ranging from Britain being a nuclear power to confusion over whether the independent country of Finland is part of Russia. He is someone who talks more than listens to his intelligence reports and thinks it would be "great" to invade Venezuela.

These are important facts that should infuriate any impartial patriotic American, regardless of party. But that threatens to darken in a sea of ​​moral relativism with attacks on Bolton's left and right, along with the general tide of normalization that comes from Donald Trump's tsunami of lies. Bolton's book could feel like a few more cubes of outrage, to be blurred in the broader context of Trump's corruption. Don't quit

This is not a partisan attack by opposition party activists. This is the first-person view of the president's former national security adviser, reinforced by contemporary notes, a norm that is admissible in court. It is a damning portrait of a president unaffected by anything like morality, who cannot separate his self-interest from the national interest and doesn't even mind trying.

If that's still not enough to wake you up from a thoughtful defense of the Republican president for partisan purposes or from believing that the Democrats would somehow be much worse, have the moral imagination to ask yourself what you would do if a Democratic president approved the construction of concentration camps. or asked China to interfere with our elections on its behalf.

If this all sounds like dystopian satire, it isn't, it's real life in the Trump White House.

It adds new heartbreaking details to the remarks of the President's former Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, his former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and his former chief of staff John Kelly. The President's closest aides testify that he is morally and intellectually incapable of occupying the Oval Office.

So don't fall for the distractions and divisions that are designed to make you forget what really matters. History will judge Donald Trump in one category: someone capable of unimaginable betrayals of American ideals, as well as his oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution. He will judge his defenders of blind faith only slightly less harshly.