Keisha Lance Bottoms: Atlanta Mayor & # 39; disgusted & # 39; by Trump's comments on George Floyd

"I think if the president was going to say something, it might have been more appropriate to talk about his family [Floyd]," Bottoms said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "Inside Politics." "It just shows that this president is incapable of showing any kind of empathy. He is always wrong, over and over, and I think we have to stop expecting more from him."

Trump's comment on Floyd "looking down" was included in unwieldy and unprepared remarks, in which he devoted a significant part to praising the work the police were doing to stifle protesters and urge some states to activate the National Guard.

Speaking in reference to Floyd, Trump argued that "equality of justice under the law must mean that all Americans are treated equally at every encounter with the police, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to be treated just from the police. "

Floyd's death in police custody has sparked mass protests across the United States and around the world, and many have called for police reform in the United States. Some protesters and lawmakers have called for the removal of police departments, which Bottoms said he does not support. Instead, he promised to review the Atlanta Police Department's use of force policies.