Keisha Lance Bottoms: Atlanta Mayor calls Trump's rally in Tulsa 'shameful'







Saturday's rally was Trump's first in-person campaign event since the coronavirus outbreak led to orders to stay home across the country. It also took place a day after June 19, the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, after the Trump administration rescheduled the event to avoid further criticism for having originally landed it on June 19.

"That demonstration was a disgrace. It was absolutely what the nation does not need right now. He did not speak about healing. He did not recognize any of the racial tensions that are happening in our country," Bottoms told CNN's Jake Tapper in "State of the Union."

"Instead, he does what he always does. He continues to try to divide us and he really inflames the worst in people. So I just hope it is a good sign that the country is moving away from him," he continued.

During the rally, the president stood in front of a smaller-than-expected crowd and criticized the removal of the Confederate monuments, he said he told administration officials to halt testing for coronavirus, in which officials would later call a joke, and they used a racist term to describe the pandemic.