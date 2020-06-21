Keisha Lance Bottoms: Atlanta Mayor calls Trump's rally in Tulsa 'shameful'

"That demonstration was a disgrace. It was absolutely what the nation does not need right now. He did not speak about healing. He did not recognize any of the racial tensions that are happening in our country," Bottoms told CNN's Jake Tapper in "State of the Union."
"Instead, he does what he always does. He continues to try to divide us and he really inflames the worst in people. So I just hope it is a good sign that the country is moving away from him," he continued.
"Like many people in this country, my first response was: 'I hope it will be a preview for November,'" Bottoms said. "That people finally recognize that this man is a danger to our country, a danger to our democracy. And he should not be the President of the United States of America."
Bottoms, who is being billed as a possible Democratic vice presidential selection, told Tapper that he would be ready on Day 1 to become President of the United States, as former Vice President Joe Biden has suggested that his potential running mate should be.
"Yes," he said, adding that he believes Biden will choose the right person to serve alongside him.
Bottoms on Sunday laid out their reason why it is equipped to serve in this capacity.
"I think he knows better than anyone in this country what that role should be and who that person should be. But there has not been a manual for so many mayors and so many governors across the country dealing with Covid-19 and now with the demonstrations that we are seeing throughout the country, "he said. "I think there has been a response to the crisis that not many people have been tested in this way in the same way that leaders across the country have been tested in recent months."
"There are women of color under consideration and there are women from all over the country under consideration because there are so many really qualified women who are ready to be presidents," Biden told CNN's Dana Bash last month. "But I'm not making that commitment, I'm going to make that judgment after this group interviews all of these people."