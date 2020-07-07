Keith Coogan talks about growing up with Jackie Coogan, escaping from Hollywood's childish curse

Keith Coogan always knew he wanted to be an actor long before he knew who his grandfather was.

In 1919 Jackie Coogan became the first major star in American film history when he appeared opposite Charlie Chaplin in "The Kid". Later a different generation like Uncle Fester in "The Addams Family" would go on to capitulate. And the patriarch influenced Hollywood in other ways.

The Coogan Act, enacted in 1939 after Jackie sued her parents for spending the money she made as a child actor, requires that 15 percent of a young artist's earnings be deposited into a blocked trust account, The Hollywood shared. Reporter. It still aims to protect the young artists of today.

Keith launched his own Hollywood career and has appeared in several cult classics, such as "Adventures in Babysitting" from 1987 and "Don't Tell Mommy the Babysitter is Dead" in 1991. These days, Coogan is keeping busy with others. former children's stars in "The Quarantine Bunch," a comedy series shot entirely in Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith spoke to Fox News about his famous grandfather, starting his own career and how he escaped the so-called child star curse.

Fox News: Looking back on your career, what initially attracted you to acting?

Keith Coogan: The desire to be one of those children I saw on television. It looked like fun. I didn't understand my grandfather's contributions to Hollywood because he was so young. But his Charlie Chaplin movie "The Kid" was released in 1921. And he started filming in 1919. There was a way to go and I just got on board.

But when he was a boy, he was very social. I could hit the target and say my lines. My mother taught me to read at a very young age. I also behaved very well on set because I understood that it was a professional environment and I wanted to be part of it. I got my union card at 6 and I haven't stopped since … Not many companies pay you to play pretend.

Fox News: Growing up, did you have any interaction with your grandpa Jackie Coogan?

Coogan: I was very lucky, I did it. He had retired to Palm Springs with my grandmother, who was a showgirl. We lived in Malibu and they would go out during the summers and spend it with us. He passed away in 84 when I was 14 years old. So I met him and spent time with him.

I remember that it was very competitive. He was about 12 years old and had won a Young Artist Award for appearing on "Knight Rider." At the time, he was also receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award. I remember that we were both celebrating our awards and I said, "Look, Grandpa, mine is like yours!" And he says, "No, they are not. They are different. You won yours. I earned mine!

Fox News: How did you escape the so-called child star curse?

Coogan: My mother was an anchor. I worked in this crazy business, but she made sure my life was as normal as possible. I went to public school, played minor leagues and did many household chores, she insisted on many household chores. And I had to keep my good grades to keep working. If I got a B, it was a red alert in the house. And my family didn't put me on any kind of pedestal. If my program scores were low, my mother would turn to me and say, "I have grades." She had to do with discipline and learning. You have to get your ego out of it.

Fox News: What is a fun fact about "Adventures in Childcare" that would surprise fans today?

Coogan: There were many screen tests that involved many actors. For example, Jennifer Love Hewitt tested for the younger sister. We had Valerie Bertinelli read for the babysitting role. But once that was done, the movie was completed very quickly. We filmed for two months in Toronto, we went down to Chicago for several weeks, and then we did some special shots in Los Angeles for about a week. And that was it. We filmed in January and February, ended in March, and released in July.

Vincent D & # 39; Onofrio was an incredible method actor who took his role very seriously even when the cameras stopped working. It was a dream to work with Elisabeth Shue, especially when she was a * laugh * 17 year old. And the director, Chris Columbus, was a kind and passionate director. We had a lot of fun bringing that movie to life, but it was a whirlwind.

Fox News: What was it like working with Christina Applegate on "Don't Tell Mommy the Babysitter Is Dead"?

Coogan: It was a dream come true because I was already a dear friend for years. She was part of that circle of Hollywood kids who got together on duty. But she's not only so talented, she's incredibly smart and a comic genius on camera. She knows how to be silly in a very smart way. Kelly Bundy is one of the greatest characterizations in human history, but that was her creation.

In "Don't tell Mom," she was very herself. She was in every scene of the movie and she did it with grace every day. She never complained. Instead, it was: "How do we do this?" "How do we make it work?" And that's remarkable for someone your age. But the cast itself was just fantastic. We were in very good company and I think the film speaks for itself.

Fox News: Do you think Hollywood will be able to adapt successfully amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Coogan: Oh, it will adapt quickly. I know there are a lot of productions that will aim to have smaller teams instead of having 100 people on set. There will be much more screening and testing. There are guidelines and plans that are being worked on. I don't think Hollywood is taking it lightly. In any case, it will go above and beyond to ensure that everyone from the actors to the crew is safe while working.

Fox News: What has it been like to meet other children's stars on a show like "The Quarantine Bunch"?

Coogan: It's interesting, most of us as child stars did our work in the 70s and 80s. We were in the same circles and maybe even worked together, but we never had a chance to sit down and share our experiences.

But because we had this unusual education, we have developed a deep bond. It is a unique experience to enter a professional work environment when you have a single age figure. And it's hard for anyone to really understand it unless they have done it themselves. It's been great to be busy now, but it's even more wonderful that we can talk to each other and support each other in different ways.

Fox News: How have you managed to maintain a positive outlook in uncertain times?

Coogan: Entertainment is my comforting meal. I think relying on your favorite movies, TV shows, they all help in unprecedented times. I miss going to the movies and enjoying a new movie with popcorn and soda, but there are more important things to worry about right now. I guess the key is to be grateful for what you have right now. And for me, I am grateful for the entertainment and for finding creative ways to entertain others.