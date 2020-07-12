Keith Hernández sees shadows from 1986

Close your eyes. It's easy to imagine Jeff McNeil in the successes of the siding everywhere. It's easy to imagine Pete Alonso feeling dangerous again at the plate, because he was dangerous 53 times last season.

But imagine, if you could, a motivated and threatening Yoenis Céspedes lurking behind McNeil and Alonso.

Yoenis Cespedes, Sphinx since February, I sure do.

Opening day, July 24 against the Braves at Citi Field?

"Now I'm sure I'll be ready," Cespedes said in a Zoom call.

Pain?

"Only when I wake up sometimes," said Cespedes.

Left Garden?

"I feel like I'll be able to play in the garden if that comes up," Cespedes said.

Mold on the plate?

"It's like riding a bicycle," said Cespedes.

And it's a one year contract.

"I am not here to demonstrate anything to anyone, I am here to demonstrate something to myself," said Cespedes, "that after three surgeries I can come back and play the way I know I can."

If you can, it wouldn't be far-fetched to imagine a McNeil-Alonso-Cespedes-Michael Conforto order meat … a Wild Boar from the Mets Four.

"I think this lineup," Keith Hernández told The Post, "is there with the group" 86. "

Hernandez analyzed the following projected Mets lineup, including Robinson Cano, even though he is not yet participating in spring 2.0 training:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: "He has a good eye on the plate, he gets to the base, he has made a great improvement against lefties, he is able to steal bases and he brings a lot of energy, which I love."

Jeff McNeil, 3B: "He has impressed me a lot, particularly with his knowledge of the strike zone. His approach reminds me a lot of Pete Rose. He doesn't give up a turn at bat. I know he likes to hit the first pitch, which is fine, but maybe Sometimes you want to give Nimmo a chance to steal, but he can certainly handle the bat, he can hit the situation. "

Pete Alonso, 1B: “He really impressed me with his discipline at the plate last year. He stayed in the attack zone, he has a plan and he sticks to it. I think Pete will be protected, I think they will throw him carefully, he has to stay within himself and not try to do too much and do what he did last year, not chase bad pitches, and if they want to give him the ride, take the ride "

Yoenis Céspedes, DH: "He's not old. And if he can't run the bases all the way through, then he doesn't run the bases all the way through, he doesn't take the extra base. He's in a contract year, I think he'll be focused. I think if he stays healthy, he's going to have a very, very good year. "

Michael Conforto, RF: "He is throwing more and hitting with more power and I think he fits in the middle of that lineup." You have to make improvements in breaking balls, breaking balls slowly, speeding pitches. Against lefties, if you make a mistake, you will pay. "

Wilson Ramos, C: "The professional hitter, a keen eye at the plate, uses the whole field, will have occasional pop, but I really think he's one of the best clutch hitters in this lineup. He's also a good RBI guy with two outs."

Robinson Cano, 2B: "I don't think he's done at all. I think he still has a fast bat. I think Robby will play about 90 percent of the games, and he might as well DH."

J.D. Davis, LF: "He is very disciplined, he follows his formula, he knows what he doesn't like and he knows what he likes." JD is the type of person you can hit at the top of the order and he can hit situationally, he can hit the other direction, he is very good at going to the opposite field, he is a line hitter, he is hard to strike out and last year hit the clutch. "

Amed Rosario, SS: "I don't care if he gets out of the strike zone a little bit, he has to be lazy." But he uses the opposite field, he has pop and brings speed to the lineup. And if it's red hot and Nimmo's slump, you can flip them over as (former Cardinals) Ozzie Smith and Tommy Herr. He's gotten as far as a hitter. "

Can't hear the cardboard cutouts in the stands?

"It certainly could be the most formidable lineup in the league," Hernandez said.

You have to believe.