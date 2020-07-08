Keke Palmer beats Trump, says "he's inciting racial war"

Keke Palmer is saying what he thinks.

The 26-year-old "Hustlers" actress recently spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine to discuss her involvement in the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country, as well as to explain how she believes Donald's "madness" Trump has affected the situation.

When asked what makes these protests different from the past Black Lives Matter protests he has participated in, Palmer said that apart from the coronavirus quarantine that allows for more reflection, there was "a build-up" that led to the eruption of political activism.

"There have been so many names turned into hashtags, so much pain," he explained. "It amazes me because our language has progressed. I don't specifically mean blacks. I mean young people, millennials. Naming white supremacy, saying that out loud. When I heard the police" & # 39; Oh, s – t . We could actually do that. "

Additionally, Palmer said he believes Trump, 74, is also part of the problem.

"I think President Trump is playing with that, too. He is inciting a racial war," said singer "Sticky." "His craziness is inspiring us to really get him out! It's like we need someone to piss us off so much to get us activated to the point of saying, 'Oh hell no. I can't let this guy go on. I have to do something. I have to find a way for my voice to be heard and for people to know I'm not with this. "

Palmer recently made the headlines of her confrontation with a soldier at a protest, pleading with them to "march alongside her."

"So we are marching, making a call and response, and we have reached this point where we cannot cross because the National Guard is being told to protect nearby buildings," he recalled. "For me, it's just a slap in the face. We are the ones to protect, not the damn buildings! The buildings can be rebuilt."

The former "Scream Queens" star remembers thinking, "Why aren't you with us?"

"I really honestly wanted to know why," Palmer mused. "I was overwhelmed by the excitement that everyone knew what is happening, that it is not right. And this is something that we as a black person have known about."

She continued: "Everything I said came out as a word of vomit. I know I didn't let him say anything, but it was because he wanted me to feel. I wanted to connect with the human, not the suit, not this robot shit:" We need support us because this has to stop. "

Palmer's discussion with the soldier resulted in cheers from the surrounding crowd and even a handful of soldiers who knelt down, saying "it wasn't enough."

"George Floyd died because someone knelt on his neck. I am not looking for you to kneel. I am not looking for a moment," he explained. "I'm looking for us to stick together. If now is not the time to do it, when is it? Because there was a time when facing the slave master also seemed crazy."