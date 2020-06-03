Keke Palmer urges National Guard to join George Floyd protest

Keke Palmer urged members of the National Guard to "support the community" during a protest in Hollywood on Tuesday for the murder of George Floyd.

in a video posted on Twitter By NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz, the 26-year-old actress made a passionate plea to the group of armed guards on a busy street.

"The borders are closed. We cannot leave. We have people here who need your help, "she says. "This is when you all unite with the community, with society, to stop government oppression. Period. We need you, so march with us.

The star of "Akeelah and the Bee" continues: "March with us. March with us. Get your people. March with us. Let the revolution be televised. March with us and show us that you are here for us. Only Let's do it. We start marching and you march with us. Make history with us, please!

A member of the Guard extends his hand, but Palmer says, "No, no, no, let's do it. We start marching and you march with us. Please."

The soldier explains that he cannot leave his post, but he offered "to march down this street with you" to the next intersection.

"March with us, you will send a great message," asks the "Hustlers" star. "You are the protector. … If you are supposed to be patrolling us, walk with us."

He explains that he must remain in the area as a "patrol" for businesses, prompting Palmer to say, "I'm lost."

The footage ends with the Guard agreeing to kneel at the behest of another protester, but Palmer is heard saying that the gesture "is not enough."