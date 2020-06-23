Kelley Parker: After the coronavirus blockade: This mother wants leaders to step forward with a plan to keep us safe and open

As a suburban woman and mother of five children, I am furious, and I am not alone. Most of the women I speak to regularly agree with me, but are afraid to share their opinions because they do not align with the politically correct views of the mainstream media or the crowds of people. I do not. I've had enough.

We need to stand up and present our positions boldly and fearlessly.

Most of us are taught from an early age to obey and respect authority. So when the coronavirus first appeared, I was not surprised that women obeyed in good faith when government and public health leaders asked us to stay home. We wanted to do the right thing by keeping our communities, our older parents, and our children safe.

With eager but faithful hearts, we work from home, make masks, and donate to local food banks. We did this assuming it was a two-week term; We began to educate our children at home to the best of our ability, all while keeping our homes clean and families fed.

But the frustration started to grow when I couldn't buy enough meat at the supermarket to feed my family of seven due to "meat rationing." When I asked to buy more, they said "I'm sorry, ma'am" and I had to take another trip, potentially exposing myself to the virus a few days later.

Worse yet, we had to mourn with our children the loss of spring sports, dance recitals, high school graduations, summer camps, vacations, and planned trips to see the family.

Many of us are not sure what to expect in the coming months, especially when it comes to the upcoming school year. It seems unlikely that many schools will reopen completely in the fall, and if they do, it will be with stifling restrictions for our children, such as wearing masks, staying outside of the playgrounds, and having to follow social distancing rules that even adults cannot meet. with.

I would love to see our political and community leaders come out with strong support for reopening of schools and extracurricular activities and outlining sensible policies that take into account the little ones among us.

Unfortunately, before we had the coronavirus and blockages behind us, many communities were subjected to violence after George Floyd's death while in the custody of the Minneapolis police.

As our society progresses, I need to know that there is a plan, one made by rational humans, for things to return to normal.

I am horrified by what happened to George Floyd and the clear police brutality evidenced in the video detailing his death. However, what happened next – looting, riot, robbery, arson, murder, and total chaos on the streets – made me say, "Enough!" Change is clearly necessary, but cooler heads must prevail. The loudest voices in the room cannot be the most radical.

I am doing my best to raise my children to be honest citizens of their future communities. I strive to teach them to love their neighbor and to be kind to everyone they meet, regardless of race, color, and creed. I want them to do better than those who have gone before us. But amid helping them adapt to crushing restrictions and seismic shifts in life due to the coronavirus blockade, they are witnessing cities under siege and constant threats of violence.

We must end police brutality and implement the policies that will make that happen. But paying the police is not the answer.

I want, no, I NEED, that the leaders of our beloved nation remain firm in their conservative values: to restore law and order. To be champions for our men and women in police uniforms. To fully fund our police departments. To protect our communities. To open the economy fully and completely, including our schools and churches.

In good conscience, we cannot send our children to school if they are not protected or if the police force is too small to react if, for example, a school shooter is targeting our school. As a mother, I want to know that my children will be protected by trained professionals. The call to "disburse the police" is crazy. I want to see our leaders take a firm stand against this nonsense.

As our society progresses, I need to know that there is a plan, one made by rational humans, for things to return to normal. It may appear that the Centers for Disease Control wants us all to stay six feet away while wearing full protective gear until all threat of disease is removed, but that is not realistic. I want our elected leaders to chart a safe and reasonable course.

Every day, mothers do the tedious work to ensure that our children are safe and healthy; We know that true change begins in our own homes.

But our leaders must also do their part. It is time for them to fight for us and make our country a place where we can safely prosper, raise our families, and lead productive lives as American citizens without fear and suffocating restrictions.

