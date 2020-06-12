Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson has filed for Blackstock's divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by CNN.
Clarkson's representatives have yet to respond to CNN's request for comment.
The "Voice" coach and Blackstock, a music manager, have been married since October 2013 and have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.
Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson and Blackstock spent their time together on their property in Montana. It was from there that Clarkson recorded his daily television show and his appearances on NBC's "The Voice".
In the documents, filed on June 4, Clarkson, who presented as Kelly Blackstock, the singer seeks joint legal and physical custody of the children.
Court documents say the couple had a prenuptial agreement.