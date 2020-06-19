Kelly Clarkson finally learns how her name became that iconic '40-year-old' scene.

It was the hilarious and forever etched scene in our minds from the hit 2005 comedy movie, "The 40 Year Old Virgin" when the Steve Carrell character yells out Clarkson's name while waxing his chest.

Clarkson had the film's director Judd Apatow on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Wednesday and revealed how that happened.

Apatow says it was a great possibility that Carrell chose his name from a list of possible phrases he could shout, including "crab party," "cowboy shorts," and "smelly wench."

Clarkson says that to this day, it's all that fans mention.