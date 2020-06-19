Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox and 32 others among the 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees

Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon and Courteney Cox are among the 35 honorees in 2021 that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 2021 candidates selected by the Hollywood Chamber's board of directors are being honored in the categories: Movies, Television, Live Theater / Live Performance, Recording and Radio.

Each of the entertainment professionals will have a ceremony in 2021 to present their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The date of the ceremony has yet to be announced.

The honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations at a selection committee meeting this month with final approval from the Hollywood Chamber's board of directors. Ellen K, radio personality and chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, announced the new honorees alongside Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“The panel has done an exemplary job choosing very talented people. We can't wait to see the faces of each and every honoree when they realize they are becoming part of Hollywood history when we reveal their star on the world's most famous catwalk! Ellen K said on Facebook via Variety.

Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits and Naomi Watts get their first star in the movie category. Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal are taking second place in the category.

Cannon, Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater are receiving a star for the Television category.

Clarkson, The Chi-Lites, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa and Trisha Yearwood will be honored with a star in the Recording category. Charlie Parker is also being honored in the posthumous category.

Sarah Brightman will earn a star in the Live Theater / Live Performance category alongside posthumous honorees Luciano Pavarotti and August Wilson.

Big Boy is the only honoree in the Radio category.